Panorama Tower, empty since the Northridge earthquake, reopens its doors with almost 200 apartments – Up News Info Los Angeles

– A building that has been empty since the Northridge earthquake is rising from the ashes of that disaster 26 years later as a bright beacon of much-needed residential development.

The Panorama Tower, which suffered serious damage in the Northridge earthquake in 1994, will reopen Thursday as a 14-story apartment building. It was originally designed as a 13-story office building in 1962.

The building, on the corner of Van Nuys Boulevard and Titus Street, was purchased by the Shomof Group in 2015, according to the president of the Los Angeles City Council, Nury Martinez. The real estate developer added two penthouse spaces to the roof and made $ 25 million in renovations, green buildings and seismic improvements. The building now has 189,000 square feet and has 194 residential units.

The recently renovated building is the latest development to rise in the Panorama City area, which suffered a double blow from losing manufacturing jobs in the 80s and 90s, then the devastation of the Northridge earthquake, according to Martinez. Two other affordable and supportive housing projects are being planned nearby, and Metro will begin in 2022 on a new light rail line that will pass right in front of the Panorama Tower on Van Nuys Boulevard.

The area is also becoming a walkable paradise, with the "The Plant,quot; shopping center a few blocks away on Van Nuys Boulevard on the site of what was once a General Motors plant, and a former Carnation Plant site reopening as Panorama High School.