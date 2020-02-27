Pairing certain foods can pack nutritional punch – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

%MINIFYHTMLb5b479d106134144001dd26481a1ace211% %MINIFYHTMLb5b479d106134144001dd26481a1ace212%

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – As more people choose vegetable-based diets, nutritionists say that combining certain foods contains more than just flavor.

Peanut butter and gelatin, berries and yogurt, black beans and green peppers come to mind.

Some combinations are delicious and good for you too.

"There are many plant-based foods we can make and there is a lot of variety," said Brittney Beardon, a nutritionist at Texas Health Resources.

She said trends like Plant Proof 40 have increased the consumption of fruits and vegetables.

For optimal nutrient absorption, he said it is important to get the right combination of foods.

“Black beans are a source of iron. We can combine that with a food with vitamin C, ”he said.

Iron is better absorbed when combined with vitamin C.

"If we had a fajita or a bowl of burritos with black beans, we could skip the peppers with that to help promote iron absorption."

Most plant foods lack one or more essential proteins called amino acids.

Combining complementary foods can form a complete protein, such as rice and beans or hummus and pita.

"You want to be creative and be wise about how to mix and match your different plant foods," he said.

Fat-soluble vitamins such as vitamin A, D, E and K are better absorbed with a source of fat.

That's where PB,amp;J with a glass of milk would pack those vitamins.

Regardless of how you combine food, Bearden says that eating more plants and vegetables is good for you.

“Plants provide many good nutrients … one of them in fiber … promotes a healthy digestive system. It helps you feel full, ”she said.