Out of script | Gary Neville on why Wembley is different | Soccer news

Before the Carabao Cup final and Salford's appearance at the national stadium, Gary Neville talks about Wembley's nerves and chances

Salford of Neville will face Portsmouth in the Leasing.com Trophy final on April 5, live on Sky sports, while the first important trophy is at stake on Sunday when Aston Villa faces Manchester City in the final of the Carabao Cup in Wembley, also live Sky sports.

Neville, who played dozens of times in old and new Wembley with Manchester United and England, explains why the stadium is different and how nervous the occasion may be …

& # 39; Anxiety as you've never experienced & # 39;

& # 39; You'll be extremely nervous, with anxiety levels you've never experienced before & # 39;

Neville, part of the Terry Venables squad & # 39; Euro & # 39; 96 with England, remembers how anxious he felt before playing against Switzerland in his first group match …

"I think people have talked over the years about the possible weakening of that position by having the FA Cup semifinals there and obviously allowing Tottenham to play there, but if you reach a FA Cup final, or if You are a young English player who makes his debut at Wembley, getting that cap, it is an incredibly special place.

"You'll be extremely nervous, with levels of anxiety you've never experienced before. I remember my first Euro 96 game: I had the driest mouth I've had in my life. They were nerves and the feeling of complete dehydration.

"You see players suffering from Wembley cramps, things that happen to us in Wembley that had never happened to them before, and that is simply the occasion and what happens in preparation. It is a completely different feeling."

& # 39; Wembley is completely different & # 39;

"In 1995, we fell three days before the game, it was completely abnormal." The preparation for the game is so long & # 39;

"It's special because it feels like an event. Every time you play at Wembley it doesn't feel like a soccer game."

"I know everyone will tell you that they treat all parties in the same way, and that you prepare the same way, but you know that the bus trip to Wembley, the feeling of an England international or a cup final, seems like an occasion or event instead of a football game. When you go to Wembley you know it's very different.

"I remember my first FA Cup final, 1995 against Everton, where we lost. We went down three days before the game, it was completely abnormal. The preparation for the game is so long."

& # 39; We take Wembley for granted & # 39;

"We probably take Wembley for granted, as it is the iconic place he is in."

Neville, an England coach under Roy Hodgson, believes that Wembley is taken for granted by some in the game, and acknowledges that it is a special and iconic place …

"Obviously I was lucky to be assistant coach of Roy Hodgson and Ray Lewington with the England team for several years, and obviously I played many times in Wembley for United and England. It's a special place."

"I think we may not treat it as special as teams from other parts of the world do. I think we always used to recognize Wembley's uniqueness when other teams approached him. We probably take it for granted, being the iconic place it is.

"For players who have never played there before, it is really special. For players who have played there many times, I think you can take it for granted. In my first days in old Wembley I had problems because there was an attitude towards the players of the Manchester United in those days, which was difficult.

"I have had mixed opinions about Wembley, but when you leave now you have to recognize that it is a great stadium. When it is full and bouncing, it is wonderful."

& # 39; This summer could be Euro & # 39; 96 recreated & # 39;

The country joined for a football festival in the Euro & # 39; 96, which saw England reach the semifinal

This year's Euro 2020 tournament includes both the semifinals and the final at Wembley, as well as the England group games and a final game of the 16, and Neville feels that the summer of & # 39; 96 could be recreated …

"I'm looking forward to the Euros this summer. Euro & # 39; 96 was the most special time for any fan of England, who experienced what Wembley was, and there is an opportunity to recreate it this summer."

"From Salford's point of view, we go there for the second time in 10 months, it's really amazing."