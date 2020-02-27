OnlyFans says it wasn't hacked after hundreds of artist videos leaked online

More than 1.6 TB of OnlyFans videos and images have been leaked online. The data dump seems to consist mainly of women's accounts, specifically those that use the site to share pornographic images.

However, OnlyFans states that it is not due to a hack. Steve Pym, chief marketing officer of OnlyFans, said on twitter that the company "has not found evidence of a violation of our systems,quot; and that the leaked files appear to be "selected from multiple sources, including other social media applications." The statement was first reported by Motherboard. OnlyFans did not respond to The edgeRequest for comment.

OnlyFans may not have been hacked, but its content is obviously not safe.

OnlyFans allows influential people, models, public figures and more to share content through a premium payment model. For many sex workers, it is a way to control and share their content behind a seemingly reliable payment wall. Even more important after the approval of FOSTA, a federal bill that led to the closure of many online platforms on which they used to work.

The filtering contains photos and videos of hundreds of people, usually attributed to specific OnlyFans usernames. The news of the leak began to spread widely today through Twitter and was highlighted by the journalist. Vonny LeClerc.

Instead of a hack, filtering seems to be the result of OnlyFans customers acquiring photos and videos individually, then sharing them with others and compiling them in a large file for free. These photos and videos usually have to be paid and are intended to offer users another source of income.

While this may mean that the OnlyFans website has not been violated, it shows that the platform distribution model obviously has some huge security holes. Because photos and videos of the site can be taken, it is easier to share them elsewhere later, which deprives users of the income platform. All photo and video platforms face problems like this, but many take precautions. Netflix, for example, blocks screenshots and recordings so that they are not taken on some platforms.

OnlyFans mentions that videos can sometimes be republished without permission in a short section of frequently asked questions on their website. It simply says that artists should contact the company and "we will help you,quot;.