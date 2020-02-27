Off-duty officer saves the child from cardiac arrest at Great Lakes Crossing – Up News Info Detroit

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (Up News Info DETROIT) – An off-duty officer went into action, administering CPR to save the life of a young child in Great Lakes Crossing.
Vivienne, 18 months old, was holding on and stopped breathing just before Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy, Rocky Hensley, intervened to give her CPR.
"It was instinct, my training started immediately," said Hensley.
Hensley said that after about 30 compressions, Vivienne took a deep breath and began to cry.
Vivienne was transported to the hospital and then diagnosed with severe influenza and a double ear infection.
He has recovered since the incident and is with his family in the Grand Rapids area.
