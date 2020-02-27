Off-duty officer saves the child from cardiac arrest at Great Lakes Crossing – Up News Info Detroit

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (Up News Info DETROIT) – An off-duty officer went into action, administering CPR to save the life of a young child in Great Lakes Crossing.

Vivienne, 18 months old, was holding on and stopped breathing just before Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy, Rocky Hensley, intervened to give her CPR.

%MINIFYHTMLc7aa38d5818222344c9bdd00ef7355b913% %MINIFYHTMLc7aa38d5818222344c9bdd00ef7355b914%

%MINIFYHTMLc7aa38d5818222344c9bdd00ef7355b915% %MINIFYHTMLc7aa38d5818222344c9bdd00ef7355b916%

"It was instinct, my training started immediately," said Hensley.

Hensley said that after about 30 compressions, Vivienne took a deep breath and began to cry.

Vivienne was transported to the hospital and then diagnosed with severe influenza and a double ear infection.

He has recovered since the incident and is with his family in the Grand Rapids area.

© 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, transmitted, rewritten or redistributed.