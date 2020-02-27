Odion Ighalo: Man Utd manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer praises the striker after the first goal for the club | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML95999e6bffdf6e320c82e82a8b4f818711% %MINIFYHTML95999e6bffdf6e320c82e82a8b4f818712%





Ole Gunnar Solskjer praised Odion Ighalo as a "natural forward,quot; after scoring his first Man Utd goal in the resounding victory of the Europa League on Thursday.

The United coach gave Ighalo his first opening against Club Brugge after his move on the Day Limit, and the Nigeria international came home in the 34th minute to record his first goal for the club in a 5-5 victory. 0.

Solskjaer was impressed by the striker's performance, saying: "Odion was in front doing what he does. He is an objective man, we can play with him, he can hold him and he has Bruno (Fernandes) and Juan (Mata) next for him, So you have runners there.

"As an attack partner, I know how important that first goal is. He has been close a couple of times, you can see that he sniffs goals, wants to be there where it sometimes hurts but with that goal too, he is sharp in his head.

The striker is congratulated after scoring in the first half

"When Juan plays the ball, he spins and is on the six-yard line when Juan puts it there. He is a natural forward."

Fred also scored twice during the defeat of Old Trafford, tripling his goal count of one to three United goals, and Solskjaer revealed that the couple jokingly discussed the Brazilian's lack of goals.

"I wasn't sure if I was going to be alive the next time I scored a goal because I had had so many attempts," Solskjaer said with a smile.

"But one with his right, one with his left. It has been a continuous joke between us, of course, but he achieved that goal and I am very happy for him."

Bruno Fernandes and Fred also scored during the Europa League victory

"(The acting) is a combination of many things, I think. They have lowered their shoulders and come out to express themselves and enjoy themselves."

"Bruno obviously makes a big difference, you can see that he has a hand in the first three goals and what goal Odion was very happy with the contribution."

"I am very happy tonight. We are in this moment where we need to rotate a bit, the players are playing, but when you score goals and play like that, you will get more confidence."

"It was brilliant to see the beginning of the game, I thought they had the right intention, they created many opportunities and when 10 men fell (after Simon Deli retired), the game was more or less over."

Clement dissatisfied with arbitration decisions

Witch Chief Philippe Clement He felt that his team was tough on arbitration decisions in both games, citing a possible penalty for an early Harry Maguire challenge over David Okereke.

In Deli's moment of madness, Clement said: "It was a reaction, it was not intentional. He apologized to the team. He also finished for us because he already had a very good season."

"We know that Manchester is a better team. Before the two games, I said that we should play above our top and that circumstances should go our way. Surely the circumstances were not like us."