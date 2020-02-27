OC health officials declare a coronavirus emergency; 1 Case confirmed throughout the county – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Orange County officials on Wednesday declared a local health emergency in response to a confirmed case of coronavirus in the county.

County Supervisors Michelle Steel and Andrew Do announced the move at 1:30 p.m. Press conference with local health officials in Santa Ana, where they said the only patient has fully recovered since he was diagnosed.

The measure follows in the footsteps of San Diego and San Francisco County, where there has been no confirmed case of coronavirus, known as COVID-19, in that city.

"This decision of the County did not go lightly," said Vice President Andrew Do, the first district. “This is a measured and prudent response in preparation for the possibility of an outbreak of COVID-19 in Orange County. The Board of Supervisors and county staff are working closely to monitor and prepare all resources available to our County to ensure the safety and welfare of all Orange County residents and visitors. "

The flu-like virus has now infected more than 81,000 people worldwide.