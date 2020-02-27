Oakland residents furious at City Hall over McClymonds high pollution – Up News Info San Francisco

%MINIFYHTML53cc878436bbb67649c75067daa32bd111% %MINIFYHTML53cc878436bbb67649c75067daa32bd112%

OAKLAND (KPIX 5) – Angry West Oakland residents attended a town hall meeting demanding answers, but left with more questions while McClymonds High School remains closed after tests revealed a high level of carcinogen on campus.

West Oakland residents have a primary concern: how serious and to what extent the pollution, found in groundwater last week, has spread to your community?

%MINIFYHTML53cc878436bbb67649c75067daa32bd113% %MINIFYHTML53cc878436bbb67649c75067daa32bd114%

Kim Griffin has taken her daughter out of an elementary school located right next to McClymonds, where health officials found high levels of the trichlorethylene carcinogen, or TCE.

%MINIFYHTML53cc878436bbb67649c75067daa32bd115% %MINIFYHTML53cc878436bbb67649c75067daa32bd116%

READ ALSO: McClymonds students said Oakland drinking water was safe during the East Bay MUD tour

Griffin feels that he is not receiving all the information about what is happening.

"Basically you're turning us off, you can't turn us off, this is our shit." You must give us some answers, they don't give us answers, "Griffin said at the meeting.

In search of those answers, the Oakland Unified School District has partnered with Alameda County and state agencies to assess the level of contamination. Nearly 200 samples were taken from the school with Summa boats and sent to a state laboratory. The results are not expected in a couple of weeks.

“I think we shouldn't have to wait until all the tests have been done. We have to start taking protective measures for people's health right now, "said Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf.

Last week, TCE was found in groundwater, which perhaps came from a nearby business. The concern is that the chemical has evaporated in the air. The district emphasizes that TCE is not in drinking water, but there is fear in the community as they wonder how all this could have affected the children.

"I just pray that we haven't hurt our young people that can't be undone," said Karen Todd, former director of McClymonds High.

As for McClymonds, it will not open until at least the week of March 9, when the test results are expected to return.