Northfield emerges as a 4A basketball power in the Denver Prep League

DENVER – When Northfield High School started playing basketball three years ago, it didn't even have a gym of its own.

Now, in just their second season of competing at the university level, the Nighthawks are beginning to draw attention as the No. 5 seed in general at this year's Class 4A men's basketball tournament.

"No one really knows who Northfield is and we are trying to make our names known," said RaSheik Gaddis, a senior guard and co-captain. "We want to create a legacy."

Opened in the fall of 2015, the Stapleton area school shared space and resources, including a gym, with the nearby DSST Conservatory Green from the beginning. The school also faced a variety of administrative problems, including the resignation of its principal shortly after its opening.

As Northfield basketball coach Ezekiel Ocansey says, the atmosphere was not conducive to creating a successful athletic program at the beginning.

"It has been a test of patience," said Ocansey. "But it has been very exciting to see the potential and gratifying to see the program materialize where it is now."

In just his second season as a college program, Northfield is still the new boy on the block, competing in a Denver Preparation League that features historic programs such as Denver East, Manual and George Washington. But under the guidance of Ocansey, known as "Zeke Coach,quot; for their players, the Nighthawks have struggled. Northfield recorded a 17-5 record during the regular season with an 8-1 mark in the league game.

"Like I wanted to stay off the radar," joked Ocansey. "We are growing quite fast, but it is still a united community. Coaches and athletes are working hard to support each other and we are still learning to build our own sense of pride."

Ocansey knows firsthand how a successful DPS program can be. He started on guard for the 2001 George Washington team that lost by one point to Mullen in the Class 5A state title game. He later went on to play for Culver-Stockton College

"One thing I learned from my days as a player is that this is a fast-paced physical league," he said. "When building our program, we had to develop our players and form a group that could challenge the Easts and Georges of the world."

After being "hit in the mouth,quot; by the DPS competition with a 12-9 overall record last season, the Nighthawks returned this season with amazing victories over their fellow 4A contestants Lincoln and George Washington.

And they have done it without highly qualified prospects. Of the 10 members of the Nighthawks upper class on the list, only the young Travier Craddock has received a university offer, and that is for football. Senior forward Nahsyah Bolar leads the team with averages of 18.3 points and 11.1 rebounds per game, while senior teammates Bally Diakite and Marcus Rogers average around 11 points.

The formula for Northfield's success has been an emphasis on the basketball team and hard work.

"Coach Zeke is a great guy," said guard Diego Dominguez. "He expects an effort of 110 percent and is focused on his attention to detail."

After a difficult season at Sheridan High School in 2012-13 that included only six wins, the jump to Northfield offered the opportunity for a new start for Ocansey with a new school and a pilot program.

In addition to administrative changes and the search for space in the gym, many of Ocansey's players had never played basketball at a competitive level. Only three players in the original Northfield list had previous competitive experience. The number doubled to six a year later.

"Experiencing difficulties is what has made us great," said Ocansey. "Now we are excelling academically and athletically and that is a reflection of our resilience."

The first show of success came last season with a trip to the state playoffs 4A. In his inaugural year as a college program, Northfield won his first playoff game 71-41 over Palmer Ridge before retiring in the second round in a 57-39 loss to the fourth Holy Family.

While the Nighthawks prepare for another trip to the postseason, they expect the program to continue until March.

"It's about keeping the program growing. At the end of the day, it's the kids who do the trainers," Ocansey said.