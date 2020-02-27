Home Entertainment Nominations for the ACM 2020 awards: the complete list

Nominations for the ACM 2020 awards: the complete list

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
2
<pre><pre>Nominations for the ACM 2020 awards: the complete list
%MINIFYHTML08ff8a32a24855eb08084ca1358620a911% %MINIFYHTML08ff8a32a24855eb08084ca1358620a912%

Get ready, country music lovers, the ACM 2020 Awards It is almost here!

The nominees for the ceremony were revealed Thursday morning and include people like Maren morris, Thomas Rhett, Miranda Lambert, Kacey Musgraves Y Justin Bieber.

%MINIFYHTML08ff8a32a24855eb08084ca1358620a913%%MINIFYHTML08ff8a32a24855eb08084ca1358620a914%

Country music singers Lauren Alaina Y Ashley McBryde helped announce the nominations by video message.

%MINIFYHTML08ff8a32a24855eb08084ca1358620a915% %MINIFYHTML08ff8a32a24855eb08084ca1358620a916%

More details about the ceremony, including artists and collaborations, are expected to be revealed in the coming weeks.

Last week, several preliminary winners were announced for the ACM 2020 Awards. They included the stars of the Bobby Jones Show, which won the National Personality on the air of the year, and KILT-FM in Houston, which was honored as the main radio station on the market of the year.

See the full list of nominees for the ACM 2020 Awards below:

ENTERTAINMENT OF THE YEAR

Luke Bryan

Eric Church

Luke combs

Thomas Rhett

Carrie Underwood

FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Maren Morris Kacey Musgraves

Carrie Underwood

MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Dierks Bentley

Luke combs

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

Rob Latour / REX / Shutterstock

DUO OF THE YEAR

Brooks and Dunn

Osborne brothers

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Maddie and Tae

GROUP OF THE YEAR

Lady antebellum

Little big town

Inland

Old domain

Tall women

NEW FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Ingrid Andress

Gabby Barrett

Lindsay Ell

Caylee Hammack

Tenille Townes

Kacey Musgraves, ACM Awards 2019

SPACE / Shutterstock

NEW MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Jordan Davis

Russell Dickerson

Riley Green

Cody Johnson

Morgan Wallen

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Center Point Road, Thomas Rhett

GIRLMaren

Medications for heart painJon Pardi

What you see is what you haveLuke Combs

WildcardMiranda Lambert

ONLY OF THE YEAR

The country of God, Blake Shelton

One Man Band, Old Dominion

Rainbow, Kacey Musgraves

Rumor, Lee Brice

What happens if I never get over you, Lady Antebellum?

THE SONG OF THE YEAR

10,000 hours, Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber

Girl going nowhere, Ashley McBryde

The country of God, Blake Shelton

One Man Band, Old Dominion

Some of that, Eric Church

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

10,000 hours, Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber or

The country of God, Blake Shelton

One Man Band, Old Dominion

I remember you young, Thomas Rhett

Sugar Coat, Little Big Town

WRITER OF THE YEAR

Ashley Gorley

Michael Hardy

Hillary Lindsey

Shane McAnally

Josh Osborne

MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR

10,000 hours, Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber

Dive Bar, Garth Brooks with Blake Shelton

Deceived and in love, Miranda Lambert introduces Maren Morris, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes, Caylee Hammack and Elle King

Old Town Road, Lil Nas X with Billy Ray Cyrus

What happens in a small town, Brantley Gilbert with Lindsay Ell

The broadcast of the ACM Awards will be broadcast from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 5 live on the CBS television network and the CBS All Access subscription service at 8 p.m. ET.

See a list of winners of last year's ACM Awards.

Watch ME! News mornings from Monday to Friday at 7 a.m.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©