Nominations for the ACM 2020 awards: the complete list

Get ready, country music lovers, the ACM 2020 Awards It is almost here!
The nominees for the ceremony were revealed Thursday morning and include people like Maren morris, Thomas Rhett, Miranda Lambert, Kacey Musgraves Y Justin Bieber.
Country music singers Lauren Alaina Y Ashley McBryde helped announce the nominations by video message.
More details about the ceremony, including artists and collaborations, are expected to be revealed in the coming weeks.
Last week, several preliminary winners were announced for the ACM 2020 Awards. They included the stars of the Bobby Jones Show, which won the National Personality on the air of the year, and KILT-FM in Houston, which was honored as the main radio station on the market of the year.
See the full list of nominees for the ACM 2020 Awards below:
ENTERTAINMENT OF THE YEAR
Luke Bryan
Eric Church
Luke combs
Thomas Rhett
Carrie Underwood
FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Kelsea Ballerini
Miranda Lambert
Maren Morris Kacey Musgraves
Carrie Underwood
MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Dierks Bentley
Luke combs
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban
DUO OF THE YEAR
Brooks and Dunn
Osborne brothers
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Maddie and Tae
GROUP OF THE YEAR
Lady antebellum
Little big town
Inland
Old domain
Tall women
NEW FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Ingrid Andress
Gabby Barrett
Lindsay Ell
Caylee Hammack
Tenille Townes
NEW MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Jordan Davis
Russell Dickerson
Riley Green
Cody Johnson
Morgan Wallen
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Center Point Road, Thomas Rhett
GIRLMaren
Medications for heart painJon Pardi
What you see is what you haveLuke Combs
WildcardMiranda Lambert
ONLY OF THE YEAR
The country of God, Blake Shelton
One Man Band, Old Dominion
Rainbow, Kacey Musgraves
Rumor, Lee Brice
What happens if I never get over you, Lady Antebellum?
THE SONG OF THE YEAR
10,000 hours, Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber
Girl going nowhere, Ashley McBryde
The country of God, Blake Shelton
One Man Band, Old Dominion
Some of that, Eric Church
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
10,000 hours, Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber or
The country of God, Blake Shelton
One Man Band, Old Dominion
I remember you young, Thomas Rhett
Sugar Coat, Little Big Town
WRITER OF THE YEAR
Ashley Gorley
Michael Hardy
Hillary Lindsey
Shane McAnally
Josh Osborne
MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR
10,000 hours, Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber
Dive Bar, Garth Brooks with Blake Shelton
Deceived and in love, Miranda Lambert introduces Maren Morris, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes, Caylee Hammack and Elle King
Old Town Road, Lil Nas X with Billy Ray Cyrus
What happens in a small town, Brantley Gilbert with Lindsay Ell
The broadcast of the ACM Awards will be broadcast from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 5 live on the CBS television network and the CBS All Access subscription service at 8 p.m. ET.
See a list of winners of last year's ACM Awards.
