Nominations for the ACM 2020 awards: the complete list

Get ready, country music lovers, the ACM 2020 Awards It is almost here!

The nominees for the ceremony were revealed Thursday morning and include people like Maren morris, Thomas Rhett, Miranda Lambert, Kacey Musgraves Y Justin Bieber.

Country music singers Lauren Alaina Y Ashley McBryde helped announce the nominations by video message.

More details about the ceremony, including artists and collaborations, are expected to be revealed in the coming weeks.

Last week, several preliminary winners were announced for the ACM 2020 Awards. They included the stars of the Bobby Jones Show, which won the National Personality on the air of the year, and KILT-FM in Houston, which was honored as the main radio station on the market of the year.

See the full list of nominees for the ACM 2020 Awards below: