Nicky Butt says Manchester United Academy will be a success again when the first team wins titles | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML4a23f6ed04e5b2e14eec62c7ff9b1e2211% %MINIFYHTML4a23f6ed04e5b2e14eec62c7ff9b1e2212%





%MINIFYHTML4a23f6ed04e5b2e14eec62c7ff9b1e2213% %MINIFYHTML4a23f6ed04e5b2e14eec62c7ff9b1e2214% Nicky Butt was promoted to head of development of the first team in the summer

%MINIFYHTML4a23f6ed04e5b2e14eec62c7ff9b1e2215% %MINIFYHTML4a23f6ed04e5b2e14eec62c7ff9b1e2216%

Nicky Butt is excited for the talent that comes through the youth of Manchester United

system, but will not rest until the academy graduates are helping to form the club

Perennial winners again.

A member of the Class of 92, the former midfielder is playing a key role in helping the current crop to jump from the junior ranks to the senior category at Old Trafford.

Butt was promoted from head of academy to head of development of the first team in the summer and has already supervised many local talents linked to the Ole Gunnar Solskjaer team.

However, that is not enough for the former England international, who knows the heights that United should climb, as it has been a key part of many of Sir Alex Ferguson's successes.

Butt said: "I think you can judge me and the people who develop for the first team in two or three years when we're fighting for the titles."

Mason Greenwood has scored 11 goals in 32 appearances for the first team this season

"If you're challenging to get titles and get players in the first team, that's when you know you're doing an amazing job."

"Now we have some great kids on the first team that are doing very well."

"But I think that the top of the mountain in my job is when Man United is where it should be, and it will be again, and we are still getting players into the first team. That's when you can say that we really are Very good job.

"We're doing a good job now. Forget about the young people, the U12, U13, U14, they're always doing great.

Everton vs Man Utd Live

"But I, Neil Ryan (coach under 18) and Neil Wood (coach under 23) and support staff around that, when we are placing players in the first team and winning titles and reaching the later stages of the Champions League, then we are doing an amazing job. "

Ed Woodward stressed the importance of the academy for investors this week.

The executive vice president also highlighted the young talent that is being put under the radar, with the exception of Hannibal Mejbri, signed from Monaco at age 16 in the summer for a fee that could reach £ 9.3 million.

"It's hard to put him off the radar when we've been chasing him for so long and he's come from a big club for a great rate, so that's impossible," Butt said.

Ed Woodward stressed the importance of the academy for investors this week

"But you want young people to go unnoticed because, coming from a different country and getting the price in your head and coming to one of the biggest clubs in the world, there will be a lot of pressure in the first place."

"I have a 16-year-old boy who would hate that pressure on his shoulders, but they have that and it would be silly to put them there too soon, because you don't know what's around the corner, they're children.

"There is a long road to the first team and big potholes and some are going to do what Mason (Greenwood) or Marcus (Rashford) have done, some could follow the path of Jesse (Lingard) – lending five or six times and get there .

"We have some really good players that I think will play for Man United. When, I don't know. But they will play for Man United and, yes, some of them have gone to the ranks of seven, eight, nine or 10."