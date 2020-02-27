Nicki Minaj reacts to the fan by saying that her husband Kenneth Petty seems angry and & # 39; insecure & # 39;

Instagram

The creator of hits & # 39; Super Bass & # 39; responds to someone who says he has a bad reputation for continuing to defend Kenneth Petty & # 39; insecure & # 39; who has & # 39; anger problems & # 39 ;.

Do not criticize Nicki Minajhusband Kenneth Petty Unless you want to be banned from your social networks! The woman recently blocked one of her followers for coming to Kenneth after her appearance at the carnival in Trinidad.

"Your husband has anger problems and is very insecure. And you don't admit it. Ask for help, sister. Stop defending his actions. He's making you look bad," said the fan. Nicki replied: "blocked by being angry [tired face]".

Instead of denying the accusations, the rapper scoffed: "In addition, she received a large and thick d ** k chile. I can't with them thin pencil d ** ks."

Criticism came immediately after Kenneth's awkward appearance at the festival in Trinidad. He was criticized for snubbing a local artist and looking grumpy while on stage at the event.

"He doesn't understand anything about our culture. I apologize on his behalf," Nicki defended him. "It is always in security mode." He also said that it is the first time he attends a carnival, "He has never been to a carnival in his life. Not even in Brooklyn Bae."

Nicki Minaj started dating Kenneth Petty in 2018. At the beginning of their relationship, he was accused of cheating on his baby with the rapper. After a year of dating, the couple announced their marriage in October 2019.

Your relationship is controversial due to your criminal record. He was convicted of attempted rape, but she insisted that it was not what it seemed, since he defended it fiercely: "I was 15, I was 16 … in a relationship. But go to the Internet. You can't handle my life. ". . They can't even manage their own life. Thanks boo. "

He almost abandoned his career amid the overwhelming criticisms that included violent reaction to his brother's rape case. "I have decided to retire and have my family. I know you are happy now. For my fans, keep repeating me, do it to death," he wrote on Twitter in September 2019.

She, however, backed away almost immediately, "The tweet was abrupt and insensitive, I apologize, baby."