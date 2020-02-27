Nicki Minaj donates $ 25,000 to St. Jude's house for girls in Trinidad

Nicki Minaj is visiting his home island of Trinidad and Tobago. Recently he participated in some of the carnival festivities, but other than that, he is also contributing in an important way.

On Thursday, he visited St. Jude's Home for Girls and, while giving advice and encouragement to the girls, also revealed that he would be donating $ 25,000. She said: "I came to look for ideas and you gave me many great ideas to create a building here in Trinidad where young people can go and have fun recreationally."

On top of that, Nicki also opened up to the girls and shared some of her past experiences, such as witnessing domestic violence and being at a difficult crossroads when she was a teenager.

She went on to say: "If you have to use my life as a lesson and the fact that there are always better days ahead."

Nicki, who was born in Trinidad, spent a few years living on the island before his family moved to Queens, New York, where he grew up.

Before his visit to the house, Nicki shared some videos and photos of his time in Carnival as she expressed her pride in being a Trinidadian.

On Wednesday, Nicki apologized to her fans on behalf of her husband, Kenneth Petty. Some of his fans got angry because Kenneth was seen moving Soca's star, Iwer's hand out of the way while they were on a float during the carnival celebration.

