Nick Jonas Jokes Being in the voice is very similar to GOT

When you play The voice, you win or you …
On Wednesday, Nick Jonas couldn't help talking about his new concert in The voice during your visit to Late night with Seth Meyers. After sharing that he is "honored,quot; to be sitting in the iconic red chair as a coach this season, the Jonas brothers singer joked that the fierce competition between fellow coaches Kelly Clarkson, John legend Y Blake shelton can feel a lot game of Thrones.
Despite being alone in the early stages of season 18, Nick assured the host Seth Meyers that their confidence levels are quite high after the first round of the Blind Auditions.
"I feel very, very good, and I don't just say that," he told Saturday night live alum. "The way things have been shaken, and it's great. I feel like the cast of game of Thrones, maybe. But with much less blood and fewer risks. "
Maybe your sister-in-law and HAVE alum Sophie Turnerwho is married Joe Jonas, I could offer the new coach some tips!
Jokes aside, the rocker "Only Human,quot; is more than happy to be a member of The voice family. "It's really great," he said. "I mean, you look to your left and to your right, they are John Legend, Kelly Clarkson, Blake, and it is a dream to be in that place. And I feel very honored. I mean, I have a heart full of gratitude, especially because it is now in the air ". He cunningly added: "And my team is amazing."
Nick is not the only Jonas who thinks his new job is a big problem. While discussing the topic of the successful reality singing competition, he revealed that his wife Priyanka Chopra "overturned,quot; when he heard the news.
"Oh, she's a big fan of the show and has been for a long time," Nick said. "And then, she was there with me when I received the call … and turned around. And she came to get. She saw the chair."
Visiting the set was also a real moment for the singer of "What A Man Gotta Do,quot;. He continued: "I will say that when I saw the chair too, something happened. I had a small moment of goosebumps when I looked at it."
Following in the steps of gwen StefaniIt is no secret that the competition is in this season. Talking with E! News, Nick and Kelly intervened in everyone's teams and admitted that this time is anyone's game.
"This is the first season in which I have been part of all the teams: they have really strong contenders," Kelly told E! Will Marfuggi. "Like, usually, I can tell if it comes from one or two teams, as the winner, but I don't know this season."
See who Nick and Kelly recruit for their teams next Monday at 8 / 7c on NBC.
(E! And NBC are part of the NBCUniversal family).
