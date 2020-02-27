Nick Jonas Jokes Being in the voice is very similar to GOT

When you play The voice, you win or you …

On Wednesday, Nick Jonas couldn't help talking about his new concert in The voice during your visit to Late night with Seth Meyers. After sharing that he is "honored,quot; to be sitting in the iconic red chair as a coach this season, the Jonas brothers singer joked that the fierce competition between fellow coaches Kelly Clarkson, John legend Y Blake shelton can feel a lot game of Thrones.

%MINIFYHTML2809bf345cab166db0dc8ecad970cc0713% %MINIFYHTML2809bf345cab166db0dc8ecad970cc0714%

Despite being alone in the early stages of season 18, Nick assured the host Seth Meyers that their confidence levels are quite high after the first round of the Blind Auditions.

%MINIFYHTML2809bf345cab166db0dc8ecad970cc0715% %MINIFYHTML2809bf345cab166db0dc8ecad970cc0716%

"I feel very, very good, and I don't just say that," he told Saturday night live alum. "The way things have been shaken, and it's great. I feel like the cast of game of Thrones, maybe. But with much less blood and fewer risks. "

Maybe your sister-in-law and HAVE alum Sophie Turnerwho is married Joe Jonas, I could offer the new coach some tips!