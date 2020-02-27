Nick Jonas is cheated by Adam Levine for acting in the Grammys with spinach on his teeth

%MINIFYHTMLf8ab2b487ca9835e8bead3a12f290a3a11% %MINIFYHTMLf8ab2b487ca9835e8bead3a12f290a3a12%

When he stopped at & # 39; The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon & # 39 ;, the Jonas Brothers member admits that he was & # 39; upset & # 39 ;, no one informed him about the dental problem before going on stage.

Nick Jonas he discovered that he had spinach in his teeth during his return performance from the Grammy Awards of Adam Levine.

The star and its Jonas brothers bandmates Kevin Jonas Y Joe Jonas He surprised the crowd when they performed his song "What a Man Gotta Do" at the ceremony last month (January), but the singer was ashamed when he discovered that he had been in the headlines for all the wrong reasons.

And Jonas admitted that he is "upset", nobody informed him about the dental problem before the cameras caught him.

"This is what is really frustrating about this, okay? First of all, there were spinach in my breakfast teeth, which I ate hours earlier. So throughout the day, nobody thought like, & # 39; Hello man , there is something back there, "he said in"The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon".

After the Jonas Brothers left the stage, his manager gave Nick the bad news, taking him to check his phone, where he found a message from Adam Levine.

"We were very excited because the performance was pretty good and it was like our Grammy moment. Our return," Nick added. "I was so excited and I thought, & # 39; What did you think? & # 39; and he says: & # 39; Well, just don't dial (text messages on the phone)! & # 39;"

He immediately checked his phone only to discover a mocking message from Maroon 5 frontman

"The first message on my phone was from Adam Levine. It's like, & # 39; Good performance. You had a bit of nonsense in your teeth & # 39 ;.