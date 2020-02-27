Nick Cannon reveals that he used to shoot his shot with Tamron Hall

%MINIFYHTMLc4d1458d21e16d045775e250ca6633a811% %MINIFYHTMLc4d1458d21e16d045775e250ca6633a812%

WENN / FayesVision / Instar

The host of & # 39; Masked singer & # 39; He shares that he once made a move on the former co-host of & # 39; Today & # 39 ;, although his attempt to get Tamron's attention is apparently interrupted due to a thief.

Nick cannon Y Tamron Hall It could have been a couple. During a recent episode of "Power 106," the couple discussed pop culture controversies, and at some point, Nick revealed that he once made a move in Tamron, although it didn't work out.

Nick said he bought a scarf from the Alaia clothing line as a gift from Tamron, knowing Tamron is a big fan of the brand. "I was shooting my shot … She was single" "The masked singer"Shared host. Unfortunately, his movement was interrupted by a thief.

"Someone stole it," Tamron said. "He was single at that time. And he would have taken his chance, just being honest."

"We had a discussion on camera and she told me how much she liked Alaia. And I knew what Alaia was," Nick added, before Tamron noticed that his ex-wife Mariah Carey He also likes the brand. "Mariah likes Alia, that's how I learned about Alaia," Nick admitted.

Tamron recalled: "And you fly. And Nick said: & # 39; Did you get my gift? & # 39; And I said no. And I legitimately read through & # 39; The Today Show as a tornado. Someone stole Nick Cannon's gift! I sent him a DM thanks. He never responded. Yes, that was rude. "Nick noticed that he was" really uncomfortable, "adding that" he didn't see that DM until about a year later. "

Tamron replied, "I didn't get it. And I was heartbroken. It was a scarf. I wrote to him and said," Nick, thank you very much. I still can't find it. And you didn't answer. "

Tamron Hall, however, is no longer single. The former co-host of "Today" married music executive Steven Greener in 2019, although she chooses to keep him discreet when it comes to his private life. "This was my biggest and deepest love, and I had never talked about my personal life on television. I always thought: & # 39; Someday I will get married and I don't want my husband to have to watch old episodes. Of me running through the last guy & # 39; ", he told PEOPLE previously.

"So I've always been very cautious. I think today people confuse privacy with secrecy. People say it's my & # 39; secret husband & # 39;". But we went everywhere together; it was something private that I needed to protect, "Tamron explained.