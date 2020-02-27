NFL Draft prospects 2020: Big board of the 100 best players in general and classified by position

The NFL Combine in Indianapolis is the greatest opportunity for all 32 teams to evaluate and reevaluate their master list of prospective rankings before the NFL 2020 Draft. In the pre-draft analysis, those classifications translate into what is collectively called " big board. "

The first great 2020 board of Sporting News goes beyond reflecting on the latest first-round projections in the updated simulated draft to provide a comprehensive view of those prospects worth leaving the board around the end of the third round.

When stacking perspectives by position, it is clear that some groups stand out for being stronger than most others. Starting with one with an athletic defensive athlete and ending with an offensive track star, here the best players in general, with a look at how they are also grouped by position.

NFL MOCK DRAFT 2020:

Lions, dolphins pass to Tua Tagovailoa; Eagles, Raiders, Bills go for game makers

Chase Young



1. Chase Young, EDGE, State of Ohio (6-4, 264 pounds)

Young combines elite athletics with tremendous instincts to reach the quarterback, which he demonstrated with 16.5 catches in just 12 games in his last season in Columbus. It's better than between Joey or Nick Bosa. It will be a disruptor that will change the game in any scheme.

2. Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson (6-3, 238 pounds)

Simmons seemed to be in the entire field at all times in college with great speed and reach. It reaches everywhere in a hurry, from rushing the passer-by to moving laterally to obtain ideal hedging positions. He posted 104 tackles, 7 catches, 16.5 tackles for loss and 3 interceptions in 15 games in his last college season.

3. Joe Burrow, QB, LSU (6-3, 221 pounds)

Burrow has great mental and physical endurance along with the classic arrogance and confidence he desires from a leader in the field, and resulted in a high level of play that ended with the final success of the university championship. It has the arm to drop the ball anywhere and athletics to extend the plays as well.

4. Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn (6-4, 326 pounds)

Brown is a fast disruptor who makes many plays in the backfield. He is looking to eliminate blockers on every hit with the relentless engine to take over the games sometimes.

5. Jeff Okudah, CB, State of Ohio (6-1, 205 pounds)

Okudah has the construction to handle receivers of all sizes. He is fluent and fast enough with great recovery skills in coverage to become a kind of shutdown with his strengths in the press. That makes him an elite hawk when teams try to throw in his direction.

6. Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama (6-0, 217 pounds)

Tagovailoa is a precise, mobile and deep-release QB when healthy. His ability to drag his feet to create launching lanes and extend the moves places him in the category of Drew Brees and Russell Wilson in having the mental composition and construction to overcome any concerns about his height.

7. Jedrick Wills, OT, Alabama (6-4, 312 pounds)

Wills is a strong, natural and powerful career blocker with the athletic advantage to round in a soft pass protector. Over time, it can start on the left side, but it could also be dominant from the first moment from the right side.

8. CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma (6-2, 198 pounds)

Lamb also functions as an explosive field player and constant possessor, which gives him the ideal profile of a complete X receiver in the NFL. Lamb only needed 58 receptions to score 1,208 yards and 14 touchdowns in 13 games last season.

9. Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama (6-1, 193 pounds)

Jeudy also fits the profile as a No. 1 receiver; It is a classic intermediate-to-deep field stretcher and a smooth-running finisher in the red zone. You can take advantage of the success of recent Alabama first-round scorers Amari Cooper and Calvin Ridley with their route versatility.

A.J. Epenesa



10. A.J. Epenesa, EDGE, Iowa (6-5, 275 pounds)

Epenesa is a powerful, explosive and full-bodied player. You can push the blockers out of the way to reach the QB and also stand firm against the race. It has the length, speed and intimidation to wear out opponents.

11. Javon Kinlaw, DT, South Carolina (6-5, 324 pounds)

Kinlaw knows how to use his size well with large arms to accompany his immense strength and power at the point of attack. He published 6 captures in 12 games for the Gamecocks. It was impressive in the Senior Bowl (on and off the field) to further increase its stock.

12. Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia (6-5, 315 pounds)

Thomas combines his large size with good hands and footwork. He was an anchor of the Bulldogs race block, helping to open some holes for the best runners in the nation. You can also move to win battles with athletics.

13. Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon (6-6, 236 pounds)

Herbert is efficient and mentally tough with an understated athleticism, which manifested itself in the stretch of his final season with the Ducks, and ended with a redemption victory in the Rose Bowl. He needs some help with his decision making and knowing when to control it sometimes, but he demonstrated how receptive he was to improve everything by training with his Senior Bowl.

14. Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa (6-5, 320 pounds)

Wirfs has the athleticism to hold down the left side for a long time if necessary, but like Wills, it can be absolutely dominant on the right side. Wirfs has advanced skills to block passes that go along with power and physicality in the running game.

15. Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU (6-0, 197 pounds)

Fulton has the size, speed, intelligence and sound coverage skills to have a long and prosperous career, so he felt safe enough to retire from the Senior Bowl. Other Tigers defensive runners had more flash, but he can offer a stable substance to the NFL team, which doesn't burn much and is sometimes spectacular.

16. Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville (6-7, 364 pounds)

Becton (6-7, 369 pounds) has received more attention for his strong and powerful body, as he has shown that he can also be gentle in his movements. He is willing to work hard to become as good at pass protection as to overwhelming blockers in establishing the advantage against the race.

17. Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama (5-11, 188 pounds)

Ruggs, with its incredible speed in the field, is a field stretcher that can also use its route skills to win on shorter routes. It is a deep and dangerous threat that is also positioned to finish the units in the red zone well.

18. K & # 39; Lavon Chaisson, EDGE / LB, LSU (6-3, 254 pounds)

Chaisson is an extremely active persecution advocate who can line up in a variety of places to wreak havoc on multiple fronts. It is difficult to stop when you open an open field and a steam head in the pass race.

19. Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama (6-1, 205 pounds)

Diggs offers a good combination of strength and speed in the field to accompany your great body. He quickly raised the board during his great senior season (3 interceptions in 12 games).

20. Yetur Gross-Matos, EDGE, Penn State (6-5, 266 pounds)

Gross-Matos is a well-built, explosive and versatile defender made to be disruptive in a hybrid scheme. He is an accomplished top runner but does not have enough credit for what he can do against the race.

Kenneth Murray



21. Kenneth Murray, ILB, Oklahoma (6-2, 241 pounds)

File Murray with another linebacker of this class who can fly across the field with elite speed. He is an active and rancid game creator who can be as effective backing down as falling against the race or hitting.

22. Xavier McKinney, S, Alabama (6-1, 200 pounds)

McKinney is a complete security that can get physical support in the race and also go back and manage the intermediate coverage. There is nothing you can not do and be willing to do what a defense asks, alternating smoothly from the extra linebacker to the short area subpackage.

23. C.J. Henderson, CB, Florida (6-1, 204 pounds)

Henderson plays bigger than his size with great athleticism and technique in his favor. You just need to be a little more physical to trust the recipients who rely on the position of the body to open.

24. Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson (6-3, 216 pounds)

Higgins works well on the perimeter as a dangerous and versatile game creator that can be especially a force in the red zone. He posted 59 receptions for 1,167 yards and 13 touchdowns in 15 games last season. His size and abilities remind the former Clemson receiver and current Chargers Mike Williams.

25. Grant Delpit, S, LSU (6-3, 203 pounds)

Delpit flies around the field, stops the race as an extra linebacker and makes great plays with the ball in the field coverage. He plays as Derwin James of the Chargers with a huge hybrid size for the position.

26. DeAndre Swift, RB, Georgia (5-8, 212 pounds)

Swift (5-9, 229 pounds) is able to traverse the hard yards inside and break free for great plays in the open field. He also shone as a Bulldogs receiver and can excel in the screen game.

27. Laviska Shenault Jr., WR, Colorado (6-1, 227 pounds)

Shenault is a safe field stretcher that has a good big playing style after capture. He managed 56 catches for 764 yards and 4 touchdowns for the Buffaloes in his last season of schooling, standing out despite the general difficulties of his team.

28. Neville Gallimore, DT, Oklahoma (6-2, 304 pounds)

Gallimore received more attention last season for the powerful blow he showed on the Inner Line of the Sooners, blooming in his final year with four catches. He supported him with a strong week of Senior Bowl. Its implacability in practice can translate well to the NFL.

29. Patrick Queen, LB, LSU (6-0, 229 pounds)

Queen is powerful when she works downhill against the race or moves across the field in coverage. It is relatively small, but it is the type of supporter that can have a great impact on any alignment.

Jonathan Taylor



30. Jonathan Taylor, RB, Wisconsin (5-10, 226 pounds)

Taylor has a great vision and exploded as a runner. Nor does he receive enough credit for what he can do as a receiver, which was most exhibited during his last university season. In three years for the Badgers, he recorded 6,581 yards of scrimmage and 55 TD totals.

31. Solomon Kindley, G, Georgia (6-3, 337 pounds)

Kindley was there with Thomas flying to great defensive linemen to pave the way in the ground game. He has the skills to also become an agile interior pass blocker.

32. Jordan Love, QB, State of Utah (6-4, 224 pounds)

Love matches his large size and immense physical abilities, including a large arm, and his athleticism bodes well if his accuracy, decision making and footwork can be cleaner with a good NFL training.

33. Ross Blacklock, DT, TCU (6-3, 290 pounds)

Blaclock has uploaded tables while the teams have seen that he can convert his power into electrical energy by trying to interrupt the plays in the field.

34. Austin Jackson, OT, USC (6-5, 322 pounds)

Jackson has entered the fray as the frontier borderline as an athletic beast with a strong finish in his last college season. He is an impressive athlete for his size who needs a bit of refinement so that his technique matches his fast feet.

35. J.K. Dobbins, RB, State of Ohio (5-9, 209 pounds)

Dobbins is ideal for a zone scheme in the NFL with its speed, agility and ability to read blockers well. He is an expert receiver with explosive explosion once he sees a hole, hits it and enters the open field. You will have to endure better as a blocker to get off three times.

36. Josh Jones, OT, Houston (6-5, 319 pounds)

Jones has an excellent athleticism for its size and can withstand its hardness and relentless blocking. However, it is a bit crude, since his manual work and footwork could be refined to maximize his natural abilities.

37. Zach Baun, EDGE / OLB, Wisconsin (6-2, 238 pounds)

Baun is an intelligent and motivated player who presents a great technique against the race and has begun to draw more attention for his repertoire of fast passes and the athletics that accompanies him.

38. Raekwon Davis, DT, Alabama (6-6, 311 pounds)

Davis is a massive and versatile player made for a 3-4 scheme. You can line up at both ends and board to eat space against the race.

39. Bryce Hall, CB, Virginia (6-2, 202 pounds)

Hall is on track to be completely healthy after finishing the left ankle surgery that ends the season. It is a promising and good-sized corner made to be solid on the perimeter for several seasons.

Jalen Reagor



40. Jalen Reagor, WR, TCU (5-10, 206 pounds)

Reagor is a tiny productive dasher that also provides some good career skills after capture with its speed and endurance for its size.

41.Tyler Biadasz, G / C, Wisconsin (6-3, 214 pounds)

Biadasz comes directly from the tradition of internal blocking of the Badgers (Travis Frederick, Kevin Zeitler). His strength is turning his painting into pure power for the game of descent.

42. Brandon Aiyuk, WR, State of Airzone (5-11, 205 pounds)

Aiyuk fits the profile like a shocking slot receiver with its speed to make great plays after capture, with enough speed to get vertical in the middle as well. You need to be tougher and stronger in your routes to expand outward, which can arrive on time.

43. Antoine Winfield Jr., S, Minnesota (5-10, 205 pounds)

As expected, the son of the former cornerback of the Vikings Pro Bowl has great intelligence and hardness for the job. He excels in the diagnosis of plays, knowing when to be aggressive against the race and where to use his frame to take advantage of the short area coverage.

44. Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU (6-1, 202 pounds)

Jefferson emerged in the LSU air game as a fast and efficient road runner with good hands whose speed is still underestimated. He managed 111 catches for 1,540 yards and 18 touchdowns in 15 games

45. Curtis Weaver, EDGE, Boise State (6-2, 265 pounds)

Weaver is a high-energy pass runner with some untapped advantage while taking the leap. He was an absolute beast on the blue lawn with 13.5 catches in 14 games in his last college season.

46. ​​Cameron Dantzler, CB, State of Mississippi (6-2, 188 pounds)

Dantzler is a good size and uses his hands and hips well to be harmful against the receptors in the field. It is at its best operating in the area

47. Cesar Ruiz, G, Michigan (6-3, 307 pounds)

Ruiz has a rare combination of power and athletics, which has helped him lift shooting boards in recent times because he can produce in any type of blocking scheme. You need some work in pass protection, but you can contribute immediately as a superior career blocker.

48. Jacob Eason, QB, Washington (6-6, 231 pounds)

Eason has an exceptionally strong arm made to deliver impressive deep balls. That makes it ideal for a vertical pass game that plays with the running game with action shots. You need to be more consistent and efficient to keep an initial job.

49. Brycen Hopkins, TE, Purdue (6-4, 245 pounds)

Hopkins fits the profile of a closed wing "movement,quot; in the NFL. He is an elite athlete that can be opened running on all types of routes and does not match when he works in the middle of the field. Whoever carries it, however, must accept that it will never be an important asset as a blocker.

50. A.J. Terrell, CB, Clemson (6-1, 195 pounds)

Terrell is a versatile cover man for his size, who can work both outside and inside, both in man and zone schemes. You need to learn to win battles with better technique and manual work.

Jalen hurts



51. Hunter Bryant, TE, Washington (6-2, 248 pounds)

52. Cole Kmet, TE, Notre Dame (6-6, 262 pounds)

53. Trey Adams, OT, Washington (6-8, 318 pounds)

54. Terrell Lewis, EDGE, Alabama (6-5, 262 pounds)

55. Jeff Gladney, CB, TCU (5-10, 191 pounds)

56. Chase Claypool, WR / TE, Notre Dame (6-4, 238 pounds)

57. Julian Okwara, EDGE, Notre Dame (6-4, 252 pounds)

58. Tyler Johnson, WR, Minnesota (6-1, 206 pounds)

59. Netane Muti, G, Fresno State (6-3, 315 pounds)

60. Jaylon Johnson, CB, Utah (6-0, 193 pounds)

61. Albert Okwuegbunam, TE, Missouri (6-5, 258 pounds)

62. Justin Madubuike, DT, Texas A,amp;M (6-3, 293 pounds)

63. Prince Tega Wanogho, OT, Auburn (6-5, 308 pounds)

64. K.J. Hamler, WR, Penn State (5-9, 178 pounds)

65. Calvin Throckmorton, OT, Oregon (6-5, 317 pounds)

66. Bradlee Anae, EDGE, Utah (6-3, 257 pounds)

67. Jalen Hurts, QB, Oklahoma (6-1, 222 pounds)

68. Akeem Davis-Gaither, LB, Appalachian State (6-1, 224 pounds)

69. Leki Fotu, DT, Utah (6-5, 330 pounds)

70. Michael Pittman Jr., WR, USC (6-4, 223 pounds)

71. Jonah Jackson, G, State of Ohio (6-3, 306 pounds)

72. Denzel Mims, WR Baylor (6-3, 207 pounds)

73. Lucas Niang, OT, TCU (6-6, 315 pounds)

74. Jake Fromm, QB, Georgia (6-2, 219 pounds)

75. Lloyd Cushenberry, G, LSU (6-3, 312 pounds)

76. Noah Igbinoghene, CB, Auburn (5-10, 196 pounds)

77. Jared Pinkney, TE, Vanderbilt (6-4, 257 pounds)

78. Ashtyn Davis, S, California (6-1, 195 pounds)

79. Khalid Kareem, EDGE, Notre Dame (6-4, 268 pounds)

80. Zach Moss, RB, Utah (5-9, 223 pounds)

81. Jordan Elliott, DT, Missouri (6-4, 302 pounds)

82. Nick Harris, Gary, Washington (6-1, 302 pounds)

83. Josh Uche, EDGE / OLB, Michigan (6-1, 245 / pounds)

84. Thaddeus Moss, TE, LSU (6-2, 250 pounds)

85. Van Jefferson, WR, Florida (6-1, 200 pounds)

86. Damon Arnette, CB, State of Ohio (5-11, 195 pounds)

87. Terrell Burgess, S, Utah (5-11, 192 pounds)

88. Donovan Peoples-Jones, WR, Michigan (6-2, 212 pounds)

89. Darrell Taylor, EDGE, Tennessee (6-3, 267 pounds)

90. Adam Trautman, TE, Dayton (6-5, 255 pounds)

91. Jack Driscoll, OT, Auburn (6-4, 306 pounds)

92. Marlon Davidson, DT, Auburn (6-3, 303 pounds)

93. Ezra Cleveland, OT, Boise State (6-6, 311 pounds)

94. Troy Dye, LB, Oregon (6-3, 231 pounds)

95. Troy Pride Jr, CB, Notre Dame (5-11, 193 pounds)

96. K.J. Hill, WR, State of Ohio (6-0, 196 pounds)

97. Bryan Edwards, WR, South Carolina (6-3, 212 pounds)

98. John Simpson, Gary, Tennessee (6-4, 321 pounds)

99. Shane Lemieux, G, Oregon (6-4, 310 pounds)

100. Devin Duvernay, WR, Texas (5-10, 200)

Tua Tagovailoa



2020 NFL Draft: best players by position

Quarterbacks (7)

Joe Burrow, LSU

Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama

Justin Herbert, Oregon

Jordan Love, state of Utah

Jacob Eason, Washington

Jalen hurts, Oklahoma

Jake Fromm, Georgia

Brokers (4)

De’Andre Swift, Georgia

Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin

J.K. Dobbins, state of Ohio

Zach Moss, Utah

Wide receivers (18)

CeeDee Lamb, Oklahoma

Jerry Jeudy, Alabama

Henry Ruggs III, Alabama

Tee Higgins, Clemson

Laviska Shenault Jr., Colorado

Jalen Reagor, TCU

Brandon Aiyuk, State of Arizona

Justin Jefferson, LSU

Chase Claypool, Notre Dame

Tyler Johnson, Minnesota

K.J. Hamler, Penn State

Michael Pittman Jr., USC

Denzel Mims, Baylor

Van Jefferson, Florida

K.J. Hill, state of Ohio

Bryan Edwards, South Carolina

Villages of Donovan-Jones, Michigan

Devin Duvernay, Texas

Tight Ends (7)

Brycen Hopkins, Purdue

Hunter Bryant, Washington

Cole Kmet, Notre Dame

Albert Okwuegbunam, Missouri

Jared Pinkney, Vanderbilt

Thaddeus Moss, LSU

Adam Trautman, Dayton

Offensive Appearances (12)

Jedrick Wills, Alabama

Andrew Thomas, Georgia

Tristan Wirfs, Iowa

Mekhi Becton, Louisville

Austin Jackson, USC

Josh Jones, Houston

Trey Adams, Washington

Prince Tega Wanogho, Auburn

Calvin Throckmorton, Oregon

Lucas Niang, TCU

Jack Driscoll, Auburn

Ezra Cleveland, Boise State

Guards / centers (9)

Solomon Kindley, Georgia

Tyler Biadasz, Wisconsin

Cesar Ruiz, Michigan

Netane Muti, Fresno State

Jonah Jackson, Ohio State

Lloyd Cushenberry, LSU

Nick Harris, Washington

John Simpson, Clemson

Shane Lemieux, Oregon

Defensive tickets (9)

Derrick Brown, Auburn

Javon Kinlaw, South Carolina

Neville Gaillimore, Oklahoma

Ross Blacklock, TCU

Raekwon Davis, Alabama

Justin Madubuike, Texas A,amp;M

Leki Fotu, Utah

Jordan Elliott, Missouri

Marlon Davidson, Auburn

Edge Blades (11)

Chase Young, state of Ohio

A.J. Epenesa, Iowa

Yetur Gross-Matos, Penn State

Zach Baun, Wisconsin

Curtis Weaver, Boise State

Terrell Lewis, Alabama

Julian Okwara, Notre Dame

Bradlee Anae, Utah

Khalid Khareem, Notre Dame

Darrell Taylor, Tennessee

Josh Uche, Michigan

Linebackers (6)

Isaiah Simmons, Clemson

K’Lavon Chaisson, LSU

Kenneth Murray, Oklahoma

Patrick Queen, LSU

Akeem Davis-Gaither, Appalachian State

Troy Dye, Oregon

Corners (12)

Jeff Okudah, state of Ohio

Kristian Fulton, LSU

Trevon Diggs, Alabama

C.J. Henderson, Florida

Bryce Hall, Virginia

A.J. Terrell, Clemson

Cameron Dantzler, Mississippi State

Jeff Gladney, TCU

Jaylon Johnson, Utah

Noah Igbinoghene, Auburn

Damon Arnette, State of Ohio

Troy Pride Jr., Notre Dame

Insurance (5)