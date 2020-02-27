NFL Combine results tracker: live updates, highlights of player training 2020

%MINIFYHTML4effd6b157569e317debb683b757708011% %MINIFYHTML4effd6b157569e317debb683b757708012%

We understand why the results of NFL Combine are remarkable for many despite the fact that training in the field is among the least important aspects of the annual exploration event in Indianapolis. After all, the annual fixation on the NFL Draft prospects running in tights is the reason why the league moved the 2020 NFL Combined to primetime. Players treat these workouts as a competition, and such athletic competition is sold.

However, the new NFL Combine calendar for 2020 could hinder the consumption of results for those whose primetime viewing commitments at the end of February are established. (That episode on Friday night of Hawaii Five-0 will not be seen alone). That's where we come in with a live and featured updates tracker, a collection of what you need to know about Combine workouts.

MORE: Explaining the new NFL Combine exercises

Field training in the NFL Combine begins Thursday with quarterbacks, open receivers and closed wings. They continue on Friday with runners, offensive linemen and special teams, then Saturday with linemen and defensive linebackers before finishing Sunday with defensive runners.

A handful of notable names like Joe Burrow, Tua Tagovailoa and Chase Young don't participate in drills in the 2020 NFL Combine, but players like Henry Ruggs III will have the opportunity to steal this year's show.

With player measurements, medical evaluations and other aspects of the NFL Combine (mainly) in the books, below is a live follow-up of the remarkable results of the field workouts Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

MORE: NFL Combine TV schedule for 2020

NFL Combine results tracker: live updates, highlights

Thursday, February 27: quarterbacks, open receivers and closed wings

(Updates will begin at 4 p.m. ET on Thursday)

–

Friday, February 28: runners, offensive linemen and special teams

(Updates will begin at 4 p.m. ET on Friday)

–

Saturday, February 29: defensive linemen and supporters

(Updates will begin at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday)

–

Sunday March 1: defensive backs

(Updates will begin at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday)

–

NFL Combined Schedule

The biggest change in the NFL Combine calendar for 2020 occurs in the start times of training in the field Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Now the action extends to and during primetime.

NFL Network, the exclusive television channel for all the field exercises in Combine, features seven hours of training coverage on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. On Sunday, the network will show five hours of the last group (DB) drills. Presenter Rich Eisen and draft analyst / expert Daniel Jeremiah present the Combine coverage of NFL Network with additional comments from Charles Davis and others.

Below is the full TV schedule for training and drills in the field in the 2020 NFL Combine.

Time Group television channel 4-11 p.m. ET TE, QB, WR NFL Network

Time Group television channel 4-11 p.m. ET PK, ST, OL, RB NFL Network

Time Group television channel 4-11 p.m. ET DL, LB NFL Network

Time Group television channel 2-7 p.m. ET DB NFL Network

The field workouts shown on television, of course, are just the tip of the iceberg that is the Combine experience of an NFL prospect. For many players, the exercises are the least relevant part of the week.

The training of a given prospect in Combine occurs after having undergone guidance, interviews, measurements, a medical examination, more interviews, media obligations, more medical examinations, a position coach interview, psychological tests, a meeting of the NFLPA, more interviews, the press bank and more psychological tests. This is technically a job interview, after all.

Below is the full player calendar for the four groups in the 2020 NFL Combine, courtesy of NFLCombine.net.

NFL Combined Player Calendar https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/66/a2/nfl-combine-schedule-021920_1hcw75p2bmvv51wc9b913gvg8q.png?t=1586937216,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



Contributors: Austin Anderson, Tom Gatto