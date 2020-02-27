NFL Combine records: Top 40 times, bench press representatives, more

Nothing projects the ability of a soccer player to perform at the highest professional level as a cone-to-cone sprint in his underwear.
Enter the 2020 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, where the best college football players in the country converge for their first meetings with the NFL franchises before the 2020 NFL Draft.
If Combine events matter and to what extent it is the subject of constant debate, but we doubt that Byron Jones would have been recruited in the first round in 2015, for example, without his great world record jump. Physical attributes, although only one piece of the puzzle that is a player's pre-draft assessment, cannot hurt.
Below are the best numbers for the central events: 40-yard run, bench press, vertical jump, wide jump, three-cone drill, 20-yard shuttle and 60-yard shuttle, since 2006, or whatever the league Call "recent,quot; history.
The NFL does not maintain Combine records, so these marks are not official.
NFL Combine records
40 yard board
* Electronic timing began in 1999 *
- Record holder: John Ross, WR, 2017
- Time: 4.22 seconds
- Yes but: Runner Bo Jackson reportedly ran a 4.12 in the Combine in 1986. Defensive defender Deion Sanders registered 4.2 in 1989.
- The five best since 2006:
|Rank
|Player
|Time
|Pos.
|Year
|one)
|John Ross
|4.22
|Wr
|2017
|two)
|Chris Johnson
|4.24
|RB
|2008
|3)
|Dri archer
|4.26
|RB
|2014
|4)
|Marquise Goodwin
|4.27
|Wr
|2013
|T5
|Jacoby Ford
|4.28
|Wr
|2010
|T5
|Jalen Myrick
|4.28
|CB
|2017
|T5
|J.J. Nelson
|4.28
|Wr
|2015
|T5
|Demarcus Van Dyke
|4.28
|DB
|2011
Bench press
- Record holder: Stephen Paea, DT, 2011
- Repetitions (225 pounds): 49
- Yes but: Paea's 49 reps were considered a record in 2011 despite defensive tackle Justin Ernest hit 51 reps in 1999.
- The five best since 2006:
|Rank
|Player
|Representatives
|Pos.
|Year
|one)
|Stephen Paea
|49
|DT
|2011
|two)
|Mitch Petrus
|Four. Five
|OL
|2010
|T3
|Jeff Owens
|44
|DT
|2010
|T3
|Dontari Poe
|44
|DT
|2012
|T5
|Russell Bodine
|42
|C
|2014
|T5
|Harrison Phillips
|42
|DT
|2018
|T5
|Tank tyler
|42
|DL
|2007
Vertical jump
- Record holder: Chris Conley, WR, 2015 / Donald Washington, CB, 2009
- Height: 45.0 "
- Yes but: The deep Gerald Sensabaugh set a Combine record with his 46-inch vertical in 2005, a year before the NFL cut.
- The five best since 2006:
|Rank
|Player
|Height
|Pos.
|Year
|T1
|Chris Conley
|45.0
|Wr
|2015
|T1
|Donald Washington
|45.0
|CB
|2009
|3)
|Byron jones
|44.5
|CB
|2015
|T4
|A.J. Jefferson
|44.0
|CB
|2010
|T4
|Obi Melifonwu
|44.0
|S
|2017
|T4
|John Thornhill
|44.0
|S
|2019
Long jump
- Record holder: Byron Jones, DB, 2015
- Length: 12 & # 39; 3 "
- Yes but: Jones did more than break Combine's record: he set a world record with his leap that left his speechless at the 2015 event.
- The five best since 2006:
|Rank
|Player
|Length
|Pos.
|Year
|one)
|Byron jones
|12 & # 39; 3 "
|CB
|2015
|T2
|Obi Melifonwu
|11 & # 39; 9 "
|S
|2017
|T2
|Emanuel Hall
|11 & # 39; 9 "
|Wr
|2019
|T2
|John Thornhill
|11 & # 39; 9 "
|S
|2019
|5)
|Miles Boykin
|11 & # 39; 8 "
|Wr
|2019
Three cones drill
- Record holder: J.T. Thomas, CB, 2018
- Time: 6.28 seconds
- Yes but: Thomas was not recruited in 2018. He was signed by the Eagles as a free agent not recruited, but was cut shortly thereafter.
- The five best since 2006:
|Rank
|Player
|Time
|Pos.
|Year
|one)
|Jordan Thomas
|6.28
|CB
|2018
|two)
|Jeffrey Maehl
|6.42
|Wr
|2011
|3)
|Buster Skrine
|6.44
|DB
|2011
|T4
|Scott long
|6.45
|Wr
|2010
|T4
|David Long
|6.45
|CB
|2019
20 yard transport
- Record holder: Jason Allen, CB, 2006 / Brandin Cooks, WR, 2014
- Time: 3.81 seconds
- Yes but: Four players, Kevin Kasper, Deion Branch, Dunta Robinson and Champ Bailey, had better transfer times of 20 yards before 2006. Kasper's time of 3.73 is still the best.
- The five best since 2006:
|Rank
|Player
|Time
|Pos.
|Year
|T1
|Brandin Cooks
|3.81
|Wr
|2014
|T1
|Jason Allen
|3.81
|CB
|2006
|3)
|Bobby McCain
|3.82
|CB
|2015
|4)
|B.W. Webb
|3.84
|CB
|2013
|T5
|Justin Simmons
|3.85
|FS
|2016
|T5
|Desmond Trufant
|3.85
|CB
|2013
60 yard transport
- Record holder: Shelton Gibson, WR, 2017
- Time: 10.71 seconds
- Yes but: … Gibson was quick, but without it. He barely beat Brandin Cooks and Avonte Maddox (10.72) for this record.
- The five best since 2006:
|Rank
|Player
|Time
|Pos.
|Year
|one)
|Shelton Gibson
|10.71
|Wr
|2017
|T2
|Brandin Cooks
|10.72
|Wr
|2014
|T2
|Avonte Maddox
|10.72
|CB
|2018
|T4
|Jamell Fleming
|10.75
|CB
|2012
|T4
|Buster Skrine
|10.75
|DB
|2011