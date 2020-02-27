NFL Combine records: Top 40 times, bench press representatives, more

Nothing projects the ability of a soccer player to perform at the highest professional level as a cone-to-cone sprint in his underwear.

%MINIFYHTMLbfe31e638276aca821ed8bbbeba8987411% %MINIFYHTMLbfe31e638276aca821ed8bbbeba8987412%

Enter the 2020 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, where the best college football players in the country converge for their first meetings with the NFL franchises before the 2020 NFL Draft.

MORE NFL 2020 COMBINATION:

TV schedule | Indy's best takeaway dishes

If Combine events matter and to what extent it is the subject of constant debate, but we doubt that Byron Jones would have been recruited in the first round in 2015, for example, without his great world record jump. Physical attributes, although only one piece of the puzzle that is a player's pre-draft assessment, cannot hurt.

Below are the best numbers for the central events: 40-yard run, bench press, vertical jump, wide jump, three-cone drill, 20-yard shuttle and 60-yard shuttle, since 2006, or whatever the league Call "recent,quot; history.

The NFL does not maintain Combine records, so these marks are not official.

MORE NFL COMBINATION:

Notable Wonderlic scores from the past

NFL Combine records

40 yard board

* Electronic timing began in 1999 *

Record holder: John Ross, WR, 2017

John Ross, WR, 2017 Time: 4.22 seconds

4.22 seconds Yes but: Runner Bo Jackson reportedly ran a 4.12 in the Combine in 1986. Defensive defender Deion Sanders registered 4.2 in 1989.

Runner Bo Jackson reportedly ran a 4.12 in the Combine in 1986. Defensive defender Deion Sanders registered 4.2 in 1989. The five best since 2006:

Rank Player Time Pos. Year one) John Ross 4.22 Wr 2017 two) Chris Johnson 4.24 RB 2008 3) Dri archer 4.26 RB 2014 4) Marquise Goodwin 4.27 Wr 2013 T5 Jacoby Ford 4.28 Wr 2010 T5 Jalen Myrick 4.28 CB 2017 T5 J.J. Nelson 4.28 Wr 2015 T5 Demarcus Van Dyke 4.28 DB 2011

Bench press

Record holder: Stephen Paea, DT, 2011

Stephen Paea, DT, 2011 Repetitions (225 pounds): 49

49 Yes but: Paea's 49 reps were considered a record in 2011 despite defensive tackle Justin Ernest hit 51 reps in 1999.

Paea's 49 reps were considered a record in 2011 despite defensive tackle Justin Ernest hit 51 reps in 1999. The five best since 2006:

Rank Player Representatives Pos. Year one) Stephen Paea 49 DT 2011 two) Mitch Petrus Four. Five OL 2010 T3 Jeff Owens 44 DT 2010 T3 Dontari Poe 44 DT 2012 T5 Russell Bodine 42 C 2014 T5 Harrison Phillips 42 DT 2018 T5 Tank tyler 42 DL 2007

MORE: Remembering crazy interview questions Combine

Vertical jump

Record holder: Chris Conley, WR, 2015 / Donald Washington, CB, 2009

Chris Conley, WR, 2015 / Donald Washington, CB, 2009 Height: 45.0 "

45.0 " Yes but: The deep Gerald Sensabaugh set a Combine record with his 46-inch vertical in 2005, a year before the NFL cut.

The deep Gerald Sensabaugh set a Combine record with his 46-inch vertical in 2005, a year before the NFL cut. The five best since 2006:

Rank Player Height Pos. Year T1 Chris Conley 45.0 Wr 2015 T1 Donald Washington 45.0 CB 2009 3) Byron jones 44.5 CB 2015 T4 A.J. Jefferson 44.0 CB 2010 T4 Obi Melifonwu 44.0 S 2017 T4 John Thornhill 44.0 S 2019

Long jump

Record holder: Byron Jones, DB, 2015

Byron Jones, DB, 2015 Length: 12 & # 39; 3 "

12 & # 39; 3 " Yes but: Jones did more than break Combine's record: he set a world record with his leap that left his speechless at the 2015 event.

Jones did more than break Combine's record: he set a world record with his leap that left his speechless at the 2015 event. The five best since 2006:

Rank Player Length Pos. Year one) Byron jones 12 & # 39; 3 " CB 2015 T2 Obi Melifonwu 11 & # 39; 9 " S 2017 T2 Emanuel Hall 11 & # 39; 9 " Wr 2019 T2 John Thornhill 11 & # 39; 9 " S 2019 5) Miles Boykin 11 & # 39; 8 " Wr 2019

Three cones drill

Record holder: J.T. Thomas, CB, 2018

J.T. Thomas, CB, 2018 Time: 6.28 seconds

6.28 seconds Yes but: Thomas was not recruited in 2018. He was signed by the Eagles as a free agent not recruited, but was cut shortly thereafter.

Thomas was not recruited in 2018. He was signed by the Eagles as a free agent not recruited, but was cut shortly thereafter. The five best since 2006:

Rank Player Time Pos. Year one) Jordan Thomas 6.28 CB 2018 two) Jeffrey Maehl 6.42 Wr 2011 3) Buster Skrine 6.44 DB 2011 T4 Scott long 6.45 Wr 2010 T4 David Long 6.45 CB 2019

MORE: Stars that beat terrible Combines

20 yard transport

Record holder: Jason Allen, CB, 2006 / Brandin Cooks, WR, 2014

Jason Allen, CB, 2006 / Brandin Cooks, WR, 2014 Time: 3.81 seconds

3.81 seconds Yes but: Four players, Kevin Kasper, Deion Branch, Dunta Robinson and Champ Bailey, had better transfer times of 20 yards before 2006. Kasper's time of 3.73 is still the best.

Four players, Kevin Kasper, Deion Branch, Dunta Robinson and Champ Bailey, had better transfer times of 20 yards before 2006. Kasper's time of 3.73 is still the best. The five best since 2006:

Rank Player Time Pos. Year T1 Brandin Cooks 3.81 Wr 2014 T1 Jason Allen 3.81 CB 2006 3) Bobby McCain 3.82 CB 2015 4) B.W. Webb 3.84 CB 2013 T5 Justin Simmons 3.85 FS 2016 T5 Desmond Trufant 3.85 CB 2013

60 yard transport

Record holder: Shelton Gibson, WR, 2017

Shelton Gibson, WR, 2017 Time: 10.71 seconds

10.71 seconds Yes but: … Gibson was quick, but without it. He barely beat Brandin Cooks and Avonte Maddox (10.72) for this record.

… Gibson was quick, but without it. He barely beat Brandin Cooks and Avonte Maddox (10.72) for this record. The five best since 2006: