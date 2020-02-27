NFL Combine live stream: how to watch 2020 workouts online

The NFL for years has set out to move the part of the NFL television training. Combine to primetime in an effort to maximize the audience, and by 2020, the league is fulfilling its desire. At least, the NFL also offers multiple ways to watch the 2020 NFL Combine, including a handful of live streaming options.

This year's Combine field workouts will air nationwide on the NFL Network, starting with quarterbacks, open receivers and closed wings on Thursday, February 27 and ending with defenses on Sunday, March 1. NFL Network and NFL Digital Media will present seven consecutive hours of combined live coverage on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays (4-11 pm ET every night), plus the last five hours of coverage on Sunday (2-7 pm ET).

2020 NFL Combine marks the 16th year of NFL Network and NFL Digital Media have provided coverage of the annual recruitment recruitment event, and this year's TV / live steam presentation will feature familiar faces and voices.

The NFL Network coverage list will include draft experts Daniel Jeremiah, Charles Davis and Bucky Brooks. Rich Eisen will anchor the coverage of the field training network with Jeremiah at the stand, and Davis, Kurt Warner, Michael Irvin and Deion Sanders will provide additional coverage, as well as Steve Smith Sr., Maurice Jones-Drew, Willie McGinest, Joe Thomas, Shaun O & # 39; Hara, Ian Rapoport, Kimberly Jones, Chris Rose and Peter Schrager.

Below is all the information you need to watch the field workouts at the 2020 NFL Combine, including live streaming options and a television schedule.

NFL Combine live stream

The entire NFL Network live coverage of 2020 NFL Combine workouts Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday can be streamed through the NFL app or NFL.com/watch. Anyone with a subscription to Spectrum, Dish, Verizon or Cox, among other cable / satellite providers, can access the live broadcast.

On mobile devices and tablets, a live broadcast of NFL Combine can be viewed through the NFL application or the NFL Network application, depending on the device. On computers, the NFL Combine live stream can be viewed through NFL Network Live.

The connected devices that allow access to the NFL application and, therefore, to the 2020 NFL Combine are the following:

Amazon Fire TV

Apple TV

PS4

Xbox One

Roku

Android TV

What channel is the NFL Combine on?

The coverage of the 2020 NFL Combine – specifically field workouts Thursday (4-11 pm ET), Friday (4-11 pm ET), Saturday (4-11 pm ET) and Sunday (2-7 pm ET) – will be air exclusively on the NFL network. No other television channel will show the live coverage of the NFL Combine.

NFL Network will present seven hours of training coverage on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. On Sunday, the network will show five hours of the last group (DB) drills. Eisen and Jeremiah will present the NFL Network Combine coverage with additional comments from Davis and others.

NFL Combined Schedule

The biggest change in the NFL Combine calendar for 2020 occurs in the start times of training in the field Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Now the action will extend to primetime.

Below is the full TV schedule for training and drills in the field in the 2020 NFL Combine.

Time Group television channel 4-11 p.m. ET TE, QB, WR NFL Network

Time Group television channel 4-11 p.m. ET PK, ST, OL, RB NFL Network

Time Group television channel 4-11 p.m. ET DL, LB NFL Network

Time Group television channel 2-7 p.m. ET DB NFL Network

Field workouts, of course, are just the tip of the iceberg that is the Combine experience of an NFL prospect. For many players, the exercises are the least relevant part of the week.

The training of a given prospect in Combine occurs after having undergone guidance, interviews, measurements, a medical examination, more interviews, media obligations, more medical examinations, a position coach interview, psychological tests, a meeting of the NFLPA, more interviews, the press bank and more psychological tests. This is technically a job interview, after all.

Below is the full player calendar for the four groups in the 2020 NFL Combine, courtesy of NFLCombine.net.