NFL Combine 2020 schedule, dates, training times, registrations, invitations and everything else to know

The calendar for the NFL Combine in 2020 has been adjusted to satisfy the perpetual thirst of the league by spectators and television ratings in primetime.
The field training part of the NFL Draft Recruitment event had traditionally taken place during the mornings and early afternoons of Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday during the Combine week. In 2020, those workouts will begin at 4 p.m. ET and ends at 11 p.m. ET on the same days, with the exception of Sunday (2-7 p.m. ET). Now the spectators can see the young people run in tights while having dinner instead of having lunch.
As for the location of the 2020 NFL Combine, the exploration event will return to Indianapolis for 34th consecutive year. It is the only place where the NFL Combine has been held.
The exercises in the field mentioned above remain the center of attention, but keep in mind that the most important activities in the NFL Combine will take place away from the cameras. According to former NFL general manager and current Sporting News contributor Jeff Diamond, behind the scenes at Combine there will be "many conversations, legal and illegal according to NFL rules, between general managers with their contract / salary limit, boys often in tow; conversations with agents for free agents that will soon become free players and for players who have already signed but are destined to pay cuts or release There are also commercial conversations between teams that seek to move / acquire players or improve job positions. draft.
"While Combine's most important aspects for players are physical exams and interviews, GM's priorities are agent chats in hotel rooms, bars, restaurants, coffee shops, and Indianapolis airways … with more privacy necessary for illegal discussions about players from other teams that will soon reach the free agency market. "
With that as a backdrop, below is everything you need to know about the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, including TV schedule, player schedule, Combine's invitation list and the exercises you will be asked for that perform in the field at Lucas Oil Stadium.
NFL Combine 2020 calendar, dates
The biggest change in the NFL Combine calendar for 2020 occurs in the start times of training in the field Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Now the action will extend to primetime.
NFL Network, the exclusive television channel for all the field exercises in Combine, will feature seven hours of training coverage on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. On Sunday, the network will show five hours of the last group (DB) drills. Host Rich Eisen and draft analyst / expert Daniel Jeremiah will present the NFL Network Combine coverage with additional comments from Charles Davis and others.
Below is the full TV schedule for training and drills in the field in the 2020 NFL Combine.
|Time
|Group
|television channel
|4-11 p.m. ET
|TE, QB, WR
|NFL Network
|Time
|Group
|television channel
|4-11 p.m. ET
|PK, ST, OL, RB
|NFL Network
|Time
|Group
|television channel
|4-11 p.m. ET
|DL, LB
|NFL Network
|Time
|Group
|television channel
|2-7 p.m. ET
|DB
|NFL Network
The field workouts shown on television, of course, are just the tip of the iceberg that is the Combine experience of an NFL prospect. For many players, the exercises are the least relevant part of the week.
The training of a given prospect in Combine occurs after having undergone guidance, interviews, measurements, a medical examination, more interviews, media obligations, more medical examinations, a position coach interview, psychological tests, a meeting of the NFLPA, more interviews, the press bank and more psychological tests. This is technically a job interview, after all.
Below is the full player calendar for the four groups in the 2020 NFL Combine, courtesy of NFLCombine.net.
NFL Combine 2020 television channel, live broadcast
The coverage of the 2020 NFL Combine – specifically field workouts Thursday (4-11 pm ET), Friday (4-11 pm ET), Saturday (4-11 pm ET) and Sunday (2-7 pm ET) – will be air exclusively on the NFL network. No other television channel will show the live coverage of the NFL Combine.
However, those who do not get NFL Network on television, can stream the 2020 NFL Combine for free on mobile devices and tablets through the NFL application or the NFL Network application.
The connected devices that allow access to the NFL application and, therefore, to the 2020 NFL Combine are the following:
- Amazon Fire TV
- Apple TV
- PS4
- Xbox One
- Roku
- Android TV
NFL Combine 2020 invites
A total of 337 prospects were invited to the 2020 NFL Combine. The list of invitations was determined by the Combine Player Selection Committee, which is comprised of exploration service directors and members of various NFL player personnel departments.
How invitations are resolved, according to the Combine website: "All eligible players are reviewed and voted on by committee members. Every athlete who receives the necessary number of votes, per position, receives an invitation. While not it's a perfect science, the aim of the committee is to invite all the players that will be recruited in the next NFL Draft. "
Below are the 337 players who were invited to the 2020 NFL Combine, in alphabetical order and organized by position group.
Quarterbacks
|QB
|college
|Kelly Bryant
|Missouri
|Joe burrow
|LSU
|Kevin Davidson
|Princeton
|Jacob Eason
|Washington
|Jake Fromm
|Georgia
|Anthony Gordon
|Washington State
|Justin Herbert
|Oregon
|Jalen hurts
|Oklahoma
|Brian Lewerke
|Michigan state
|Jordan Love
|Utah state
|Jake Luton
|Oregon State
|Cole McDonald
|Hawaii
|Steven Montez
|Colorado
|James Morgan
|Florida International
|Shea Patterson
|Michigan
|Nate stanley
|Iowa
|Tua Tagovailoa
|Alabama
Corridors
|RB
|college
|Salvon Ahmed
|Washington
|Cam Akers
|Florida State
|Jet Anderson
|TCU
|Levant Bellamy
|Western michigan
|Eno Benjamin
|Arizona state
|Raymond Calais
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|DeeJay Dallas
|Miami
|AJ Dillon
|Boston College
|J.K. Dobbins
|Ohio State
|Rico Dowdle
|South Carolina
|Clyde Edwards-Helaire
|LSU
|Darrynton Evans
|Appalachian State
|JaMycal Hasty
|Baylor
|Brian Herrien
|Georgia
|Tony Jones
|Notre Dame
|Joshua Kelley
|UCLA
|Javon Leake
|Maryland
|Benny LeMay
|Charlotte
|Anthony McFarland
|Maryland
|Zack Moss
|Utah
|Sewo Olonilua
|TCU
|The & # 39; Mical Perine
|Florida
|Scottie Phillips
|Mississippi
|James Robinson
|Illinois State
|D & # 39; Andre Swift
|Georgia
|J.J. Taylor
|Arizona
|Jonathan Taylor
|Wisconsin
|Patrick Taylor
|Memphis
|Ke & # 39; Shawn Vaughn
|Vanderbilt
|Mike Warren
|Cincinnati
Wide receivers
|Wr
|college
|Brandon Aiyuk
|Arizona state
|Omar Bayless
|Arkansas State
|Lynn Bowden
|Kentucky
|Tony Brown
|Colorado
|Lawrence Cager
|Georgia
|Marquez Callaway
|Tennessee
|Quintez Cephus
|Wisconsin
|Chase Claypool
|Notre Dame
|Tyrie Cleveland
|Florida
|Isaiah Coulter
|Rhode Island
|Gabriel Davis
|UCF
|Quartney Davis
|Texas A,amp;M
|Devin Duvernay
|Texas
|Bryan Edwards
|South Carolina
|Chris Finke
|Notre Dame
|Aaron Fuller
|Washington
|Antonio Gandy-Golden
|Freedom
|Antonio Gibson
|Memphis
|Stephen Guidry
|Mississippi State
|KJ Hamler
|Penn state
|Tee Higgins
|Clemson
|John hightower
|Boise state
|K.J. hill
|Ohio State
|Isaiah Hodgins
|Oregon State
|Trishton jackson
|Syracuse
|Justin Jefferson
|LSU
|Van Jefferson
|Florida
|Jauan Jennings
|Tennessee
|Jerry Jeudy
|Alabama
|Collin johnson
|Texas
|Juwan johnson
|Oregon
|Tyler johnson
|Minnesota
|CeeDee Lamb
|Oklahoma
|Kalija Lipscomb
|Vanderbilt
|Austin Mack
|Ohio State
|Denzel Mims
|Baylor
|Darnell Mooney
|Tulane
|K.J. Osborn
|Miami
|Aaron Parker
|Rhode Island
|Dezmon Patmon
|Washington State
|Donovan Peoples-Jones
|Michigan
|Malcolm Perry
|Navy
|Michael Pittman
|USC
|James Proche
|SMU
|Jalen Reagor
|TCU
|Joe reed
|Virginia
|Kendrick Rogers
|Texas A,amp;M
|Henry Ruggs III
|Alabama
|Laviska Shenault Jr.
|Colorado
|Darrell Stewart
|Michigan state
|Freddie Swain
|Florida
|Jeff Thomas
|Miami
|Ben Victor
|Ohio State
|Quez Watkins
|Miss from the south
|Cody white
|Michigan state
Tight ends
|TEA
|college
|Devin Asiasi
|UCLA
|Jacob Breeland
|Oregon
|Harrison Bryant
|Florida Atlantic
|Hunter Bryant
|Washington
|Josiah Deguara
|Cincinnati
|Brycen Hopkins
|Purdue
|Dalton keene
|Virginia Tech
|Cole Kmet
|Notre Dame
|Sean McKeon
|Michigan
|Thaddeus Moss
|LSU
|C.J. O & # 39; Grady
|Arkansas
|Albert Okwuegbunam
|Missouri
|Colby Parkinson
|Stanford
|Jared Pinkney
|Vanderbilt
|Stephen Sullivan
|LSU
|Charlie Taumoepeau
|Portland State
|Adam Trautman
|Dayton
|Mitchell Wilcox
|South Florida
|Charlie Woerner
|Georgia
|Dom Wood-Anderson
|Tennessee
Offensive linemen
|OL
|college
|Trey Adams
|Washington
|Hakeem Adeniji
|Kansas
|Tremayne Anchrum
|Clemson
|Ben Bartch
|San Juan (Minn.)
|Mekhi Becton
|Louisville
|Tyler Biadasz
|Wisconsin
|Ben Bredeson
|Michigan
|Cohl Cabral
|Arizona state
|Saahdiq Charles
|LSU
|Cameron clark
|Charlotte
|Ezra Cleveland
|Boise state
|Trystan Colon-Castillo
|Missouri
|Lloyd Cushenberry
|LSU
|Jack driscoll
|Brown
|Yasir Durant
|Missouri
|Jake Hanson
|Oregon
|Nick harris
|Washington
|Charlie Heck
|UNC
|Matt Hennessy
|temple
|Justin Herron
|Wake forest
|Robert Hunt
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|Keith Ismael
|San Diego State
|Iwuagwu twine
|TCU
|Austin Jackson
|USC
|Jonah Jackson
|Ohio State
|Joshua Jones
|Houston
|Solomon Kindley
|Georgia
|Shane lemieux
|Oregon
|Damien Lewis
|LSU
|Colton McKivitz
|West Virginia
|John Molchon
|Boise state
|Kyle murphy
|Rhode Island
|Netane Muti
|Fresno State
|Lucas Niang
|TCU
|Mike Onwenu
|Michigan
|Matt peart
|Connecticut
|Phillips tire
|Mississippi State
|Danny Pinter
|Ball status
|Cesar Ruiz
|Michigan
|Jon Runyan
|Michigan
|John Simpson
|Clemson
|Terence steele
|Texas Tech
|Logan Stenberg
|Kentucky
|Simon Stepaniak
|Indiana
|Alex Taylor
|South Carolina State
|Andrew Thomas
|Georgia
|Calvin Throckmorton
|Oregon
|Prince Tega Wanogho
|Brown
|Darryl Williams
|Mississippi State
|Jedrick Wills
|Alabama
|Isaiah Wilson
|Georgia
|Tristan Wirfs
|Iowa
Defensive linemen
|DL
|college
|McTelvin Agim
|Arkansas
|Bradlee Anae
|Utah
|Ross Blacklock
|TCU
|Derrick Brown
|Brown
|Josiah Coatney
|Mississippi
|Kendall Coleman
|Syracuse
|Darrion Daniels
|Nebraska
|Marlon Davidson
|Brown
|Carlos Davis
|Nebraska
|Khalil Davis
|Nebraska
|Raekwon Davis
|Alabama
|Jordan Elliott
|Missouri
|A.J. Epenesa
|Iowa
|Leki Fotu
|Utah
|Neville Gallimore
|Oklahoma
|Jonathan Garvin
|Miami
|Trevis Gipson
|Tulsa
|Jonathan Greenard
|Florida
|Yetur Gross-Matos
|Penn state
|DaVon Hamilton
|Ohio State
|LaDarius Hamilton
|North texas
|Alex Highsmith
|Charlotte
|Trevon Hill
|Miami
|Benito jones
|Mississippi
|Khalid Kareem
|Notre Dame
|Javon Kinlaw
|South Carolina
|Rashard Lawrence II
|LSU
|James Lynch
|Baylor
|Justin Madubuike
|Texas A,amp;M
|Larrell Murchison
|State of north carolina
|Julian Okwara
|Notre Dame
|John Penisini
|Utah
|Chauncey Rivers
|Mississippi State
|Malcolm cockroach
|Texas
|Alton Robinson
|Syracuse
|Qaadir Sheppard
|Mississippi
|James Smith-Williams
|State of north carolina
|Jason Strowbridge
|UNC
|Derrek Tuszka
|North Dakota State
|Broderick washington
|Texas Tech
|Kenny Willekes
|Michigan state
|Raequan Williams
|Michigan state
|Rob windsor
|Penn state
|DJ. Wonnum
|South Carolina
|Chase Young
|Ohio State
|Jabari Zuniga
|Florida
Linebackers
|LB
|college
|Joe Bachie
|Michigan state
|Markus Bailey
|Purdue
|Zack Baun
|Wisconsin
|Francis Bernard
|Utah
|Daniel Bituli
|Tennessee
|Shaun bradley
|temple
|Jordan Brooks
|Texas Tech
|Cameron Brown
|Penn state
|K & # 39; Lavon Chaisson
|LSU
|Nick coe
|Brown
|Carter Coughlin
|Minnesota
|Akeem Davis-Gaither
|Appalachian State
|Michael Divinity
|LSU
|Troy dye
|Oregon
|Tipa Galeai
|Utah state
|Cale Garrett
|Missouri
|Willie Gay Jr.
|Mississippi State
|Scoota harris
|Arkansas
|Malik Harrison
|Ohio State
|Khaleke Hudson
|Michigan
|Anfernee Jennings
|Alabama
|Clay Johnston
|Baylor
|Azur Kamara
|Kansas
|Terrell Lewis
|Alabama
|Jordan Mack
|Virginia
|Kamal Martin
|Minnesota
|Kenneth Murray
|Oklahoma
|Dante Olson
|Montana
|Jacob Phillips
|LSU
|Michael Pinckney
|Miami
|Shaquille Quarterman
|Miami
|Patrick Queen
|LSU
|Chapelle Russell
|temple
|Isaiah Simmons
|Clemson
|Justin Strnad
|Wake forest
|Darrell Taylor
|Tennessee
|Davion taylor
|Colorado
|Casey Toohill
|Stanford
|Josh Uche
|Michigan
|Mykal walker
|Fresno State
|Curtis Weaver
|Boise state
|Evan Weaver
|California
|Logan wilson
|Wyoming
|David Woodward
|Utah state
Defensive backs
|DB
|college
|Damon Arnette
|Ohio State
|Grayland Arnold
|Baylor
|They bring Bandy
|Miami
|Essang Bassey
|Wake forest
|Julian Blackmon
|Utah
|Antoine Brooks Jr.
|Maryland
|Myles Bryant
|Washington
|Terrell Burgess
|Utah
|Shyheim Carter
|Alabama
|Jeremy Chinn
|Southern Illinois
|Nevelle Clarke
|UCF
|Rodney Clemons
|SMU
|Brian Cole II
|Mississippi State
|Kamren Curl
|Arkansas
|Cameron Dantzler
|Mississippi State
|Ashtyn Davis
|California
|Javaris Davis
|Brown
|Grant Delpit
|LSU
|Trevon Diggs
|Alabama
|Kyle dugger
|Lenoir-Rhyne
|Jalen Elliott
|Notre Dame
|Jordan Fuller
|Ohio State
|Kristian Fulton
|LSU
|Alohi Gilman
|Notre Dame
|Jeff Gladney
|TCU
|A.J. Green
|Oklahoma State
|Javelin K. Guidry
|Utah
|Bryce hall
|Virginia
|Harrison Hand
|temple
|Jaylinn Hawkins
|California
|C.J. Henderson
|Florida
|Lavert hill
|Michigan
|Darnay Holmes
|UCLA
|Noah Igbinoghene
|Brown
|Dane jackson
|Pittsburgh
|Lamar Jackson
|Nebraska
|Jaylon Johnson
|Utah
|Brandon Jones
|Texas
|BoPete Keyes
|Tulane
|Xavier McKinney
|Alabama
|Josh Metellus
|Michigan
|Chris Miller
|Baylor
|Tanner Muse
|Clemson
|Michael Ojemudia
|Iowa
|Jeff Okudah
|Ohio State
|James Pierre
|Florida Atlantic
|Trojan Pride
|Notre Dame
|J.R. Reed
|Georgia
|John reid
|Penn state
|Amik Robertson
|Louisiana Tech
|Reggie Robinson II
|Tulsa
|Stanford Samuels
|Florida State
|Josiah Scott
|Michigan state
|L & # 39; Jarius Sneed
|Louisiana Tech
|Geno Stone
|Iowa
|A.J. Terrell
|Clemson
|Daniel Thomas
|Brown
|Stantley Thomas-Oliver
|Florida International
|Kindle Vildor
|Georgia Southern
|K & # 39; Von Wallace
|Clemson
|Antoine Winfield Jr.
|Minnesota
Specialists
|Player
|Position
|college
|Tyler bass
|K
|Georgia Southern
|Rodrigo Blankenship
|K
|Georgia
|Joseph Charlton
|P
|South Carolina
|Blake ferguson
|LS
|LSU
|Sterling Hofrichter
|P
|Syracuse
|Braden mann
|P
|Texas A,amp;M
|JJ Molson
|K
|UCLA
|Alex Pechin
|P
|Bucknell
|Arryn Siposs
|P
|Brown
|Tommy Townsend
|P
|Florida
|Michael Turk
|P
|Arizona state
|Steven Wirtel
|LS
|Iowa State
NFL Combined Exercises
For now, the bench press remains in place as one of the usual workouts in the NFL Combine, which means that all players will go through the same seven general exercises: 40-yard board, bench press, vertical jump, jump spacious, three-cone exercise, 20-yard shuttle, 60-yard shuttle – in 2020.
However, what is new this year will be the changes in a handful of exercises specific to each position with the value of entertainment in mind. (Again, the league points to better television ratings). From Kalyn Kahler of Sports Illustrated:
"Approximately eight or nine specific position exercises have been eliminated from training and replaced with the same number of new exercises. The committee decided to add time to some existing exercises such as the glove and the W exercise of the defenders, so that the Workouts are more entertaining for fans tuning to the NFL Network broadcast …
"Some of the new exercises include a smoke route for quarterbacks and wide receivers. A smoke route is a short route, a one-step hitch that is popular in career pass option plays that are now an element. basic offenses of the NFL. The smoke route is generally used in the back of a run play as a rescue for the quarterback when the appearance of the race is not there. This exercise will also be timed, from the hands of the quarterback to the hands of the receiver. "
According to Kahler's report, there will also be new drills for closed wings and linemen, including an eight-step drill for linemen D.
The scheduled drill "Figure 8,quot; will be a new addition for DL in the NFL Scouting Combine.
The prospects are to stay as close as possible to the hoop. There is an object on the ground to be grabbed while remaining in motion, which shows its flexion / flexibility.
Here is an example: pic.twitter.com/ZxR7Lphejz
– Jordan Reid (@JReidNFL) February 20, 2020
NFL Combine records
Below are the best numbers for major NFL Combine events: 40-yard run, bench press, vertical jump, wide jump, three-cone drill, 20-yard shuttle and 60-yard shuttle, since 2006, or what the league calls "recent history.
The NFL does not maintain Combine records, so these marks are not official.
Bench press
- Record holder: Stephen Paea, DT, 2011
- Repetitions (225 pounds): 49
The five best since 2006:
|Rank
|Player
|Representatives
|Pos.
|Year
|one)
|Stephen Paea
|49
|DT
|2011
|two)
|Mitch Petrus
|Four. Five
|OL
|2010
|T3
|Jeff Owens
|44
|DT
|2010
|T3
|Dontari Poe
|44
|DT
|2012
|T5
|Russell Bodine
|42
|C
|2014
|T5
|Harrison Phillips
|42
|DT
|2018
|T5
|Tank tyler
|42
|DL
|2007
Vertical jump
- Record holder: Chris Conley, WR, 2015 / Donald Washington, CB, 2009
- Height: 45.0 "
The five best since 2006:
|Rank
|Player
|Height
|Pos.
|Year
|T1
|Chris Conley
|45.0
|Wr
|2015
|T1
|Donald Washington
|45.0
|CB
|2009
|3)
|Byron jones
|44.5
|CB
|2015
|T4
|A.J. Jefferson
|44.0
|CB
|2010
|T4
|Obi Melifonwu
|44.0
|S
|2017
|T4
|John Thornhill
|44.0
|S
|2019
Long jump
- Record holder: Byron Jones, DB, 2015
- Length: 12 & # 39; 3 "
The five best since 2006:
|Rank
|Player
|Length
|Pos.
|Year
|one)
|Byron jones
|12 & # 39; 3 "
|CB
|2015
|T2
|Obi Melifonwu
|11 & # 39; 9 "
|S
|2017
|T2
|Emanuel Hall
|11 & # 39; 9 "
|Wr
|2019
|T2
|John Thornhill
|11 & # 39; 9 "
|S
|2019
|5)
|Miles Boykin
|11 & # 39; 8 "
|Wr
|2019
Three cones drill
- Record holder: J.T. Thomas, CB, 2018
- Time: 6.28 seconds
The five best since 2006:
|Rank
|Player
|Time
|Pos.
|Year
|one)
|Jordan Thomas
|6.28
|CB
|2018
|two)
|Jeffrey Maehl
|6.42
|Wr
|2011
|3)
|Buster Skrine
|6.44
|DB
|2011
|T4
|Scott long
|6.45
|Wr
|2010
|T4
|David Long
|6.45
|CB
|2019
20 yard transport
- Record holder: Jason Allen, CB, 2006 / Brandin Cooks, WR, 2014
- Time: 3.81 seconds
The five best since 2006:
|Rank
|Player
|Time
|Pos.
|Year
|T1
|Brandin Cooks
|3.81
|Wr
|2014
|T1
|Jason Allen
|3.81
|CB
|2006
|3)
|Bobby McCain
|3.82
|CB
|2015
|4)
|B.W. Webb
|3.84
|CB
|2013
|T5
|Justin Simmons
|3.85
|FS
|2016
|T5
|Desmond Trufant
|3.85
|CB
|2013
60 yard transport
- Record holder: Shelton Gibson, WR, 2017
- Time: 10.71 seconds
The five best since 2006:
|Rank
|Player
|Time
|Pos.
|Year
|one)
|Shelton Gibson
|10.71
|Wr
|2017
|T2
|Brandin Cooks
|10.72
|Wr
|2014
|T2
|Avonte Maddox
|10.72
|CB
|2018
|T4
|Jamell Fleming
|10.75
|CB
|2012
|T4
|Buster Skrine
|10.75
|DB
|2011