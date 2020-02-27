NFL Combine 2020 schedule, dates, training times, registrations, invitations and everything else to know

By
Lisa Witt
-
0
1
NFL Combine invites 2020: List of participants, training times and more

The calendar for the NFL Combine in 2020 has been adjusted to satisfy the perpetual thirst of the league by spectators and television ratings in primetime.

The field training part of the NFL Draft Recruitment event had traditionally taken place during the mornings and early afternoons of Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday during the Combine week. In 2020, those workouts will begin at 4 p.m. ET and ends at 11 p.m. ET on the same days, with the exception of Sunday (2-7 p.m. ET). Now the spectators can see the young people run in tights while having dinner instead of having lunch.

As for the location of the 2020 NFL Combine, the exploration event will return to Indianapolis for 34th consecutive year. It is the only place where the NFL Combine has been held.

NFL MOCK DRAFT 2020:
Lions, dolphins pass to Tua Tagovailoa; Eagles, Raiders, Bills go for game creators

The exercises in the field mentioned above remain the center of attention, but keep in mind that the most important activities in the NFL Combine will take place away from the cameras. According to former NFL general manager and current Sporting News contributor Jeff Diamond, behind the scenes at Combine there will be "many conversations, legal and illegal according to NFL rules, between general managers with their contract / salary limit, boys often in tow; conversations with agents for free agents that will soon become free players and for players who have already signed but are destined to pay cuts or release There are also commercial conversations between teams that seek to move / acquire players or improve job positions. draft.

"While Combine's most important aspects for players are physical exams and interviews, GM's priorities are agent chats in hotel rooms, bars, restaurants, coffee shops, and Indianapolis airways … with more privacy necessary for illegal discussions about players from other teams that will soon reach the free agency market. "

With that as a backdrop, below is everything you need to know about the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, including TV schedule, player schedule, Combine's invitation list and the exercises you will be asked for that perform in the field at Lucas Oil Stadium.

MORE: Wonderlic's highest and lowest scores in NFL history

NFL Combine 2020 calendar, dates

The biggest change in the NFL Combine calendar for 2020 occurs in the start times of training in the field Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Now the action will extend to primetime.

NFL Network, the exclusive television channel for all the field exercises in Combine, will feature seven hours of training coverage on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. On Sunday, the network will show five hours of the last group (DB) drills. Host Rich Eisen and draft analyst / expert Daniel Jeremiah will present the NFL Network Combine coverage with additional comments from Charles Davis and others.

Below is the full TV schedule for training and drills in the field in the 2020 NFL Combine.

Time Group television channel
4-11 p.m. ET TE, QB, WR NFL Network
Time Group television channel
4-11 p.m. ET PK, ST, OL, RB NFL Network
Time Group television channel
4-11 p.m. ET DL, LB NFL Network
Time Group television channel
2-7 p.m. ET DB NFL Network

The field workouts shown on television, of course, are just the tip of the iceberg that is the Combine experience of an NFL prospect. For many players, the exercises are the least relevant part of the week.

The training of a given prospect in Combine occurs after having undergone guidance, interviews, measurements, a medical examination, more interviews, media obligations, more medical examinations, a position coach interview, psychological tests, a meeting of the NFLPA, more interviews, the press bank and more psychological tests. This is technically a job interview, after all.

Below is the full player calendar for the four groups in the 2020 NFL Combine, courtesy of NFLCombine.net.

NFL player calendar

NFL Combine 2020 television channel, live broadcast

The coverage of the 2020 NFL Combine – specifically field workouts Thursday (4-11 pm ET), Friday (4-11 pm ET), Saturday (4-11 pm ET) and Sunday (2-7 pm ET) – will be air exclusively on the NFL network. No other television channel will show the live coverage of the NFL Combine.

However, those who do not get NFL Network on television, can stream the 2020 NFL Combine for free on mobile devices and tablets through the NFL application or the NFL Network application.

The connected devices that allow access to the NFL application and, therefore, to the 2020 NFL Combine are the following:

  • Amazon Fire TV
  • Apple TV
  • PS4
  • Xbox One
  • Roku
  • Android TV

NFL Combine 2020 invites

A total of 337 prospects were invited to the 2020 NFL Combine. The list of invitations was determined by the Combine Player Selection Committee, which is comprised of exploration service directors and members of various NFL player personnel departments.

How invitations are resolved, according to the Combine website: "All eligible players are reviewed and voted on by committee members. Every athlete who receives the necessary number of votes, per position, receives an invitation. While not it's a perfect science, the aim of the committee is to invite all the players that will be recruited in the next NFL Draft. "

Below are the 337 players who were invited to the 2020 NFL Combine, in alphabetical order and organized by position group.

Quarterbacks

QB college
Kelly Bryant Missouri
Joe burrow LSU
Kevin Davidson Princeton
Jacob Eason Washington
Jake Fromm Georgia
Anthony Gordon Washington State
Justin Herbert Oregon
Jalen hurts Oklahoma
Brian Lewerke Michigan state
Jordan Love Utah state
Jake Luton Oregon State
Cole McDonald Hawaii
Steven Montez Colorado
James Morgan Florida International
Shea Patterson Michigan
Nate stanley Iowa
Tua Tagovailoa Alabama

Corridors

RB college
Salvon Ahmed Washington
Cam Akers Florida State
Jet Anderson TCU
Levant Bellamy Western michigan
Eno Benjamin Arizona state
Raymond Calais Louisiana-Lafayette
DeeJay Dallas Miami
AJ Dillon Boston College
J.K. Dobbins Ohio State
Rico Dowdle South Carolina
Clyde Edwards-Helaire LSU
Darrynton Evans Appalachian State
JaMycal Hasty Baylor
Brian Herrien Georgia
Tony Jones Notre Dame
Joshua Kelley UCLA
Javon Leake Maryland
Benny LeMay Charlotte
Anthony McFarland Maryland
Zack Moss Utah
Sewo Olonilua TCU
The & # 39; Mical Perine Florida
Scottie Phillips Mississippi
James Robinson Illinois State
D & # 39; Andre Swift Georgia
J.J. Taylor Arizona
Jonathan Taylor Wisconsin
Patrick Taylor Memphis
Ke & # 39; Shawn Vaughn Vanderbilt
Mike Warren Cincinnati

Wide receivers

Wr college
Brandon Aiyuk Arizona state
Omar Bayless Arkansas State
Lynn Bowden Kentucky
Tony Brown Colorado
Lawrence Cager Georgia
Marquez Callaway Tennessee
Quintez Cephus Wisconsin
Chase Claypool Notre Dame
Tyrie Cleveland Florida
Isaiah Coulter Rhode Island
Gabriel Davis UCF
Quartney Davis Texas A,amp;M
Devin Duvernay Texas
Bryan Edwards South Carolina
Chris Finke Notre Dame
Aaron Fuller Washington
Antonio Gandy-Golden Freedom
Antonio Gibson Memphis
Stephen Guidry Mississippi State
KJ Hamler Penn state
Tee Higgins Clemson
John hightower Boise state
K.J. hill Ohio State
Isaiah Hodgins Oregon State
Trishton jackson Syracuse
Justin Jefferson LSU
Van Jefferson Florida
Jauan Jennings Tennessee
Jerry Jeudy Alabama
Collin johnson Texas
Juwan johnson Oregon
Tyler johnson Minnesota
CeeDee Lamb Oklahoma
Kalija Lipscomb Vanderbilt
Austin Mack Ohio State
Denzel Mims Baylor
Darnell Mooney Tulane
K.J. Osborn Miami
Aaron Parker Rhode Island
Dezmon Patmon Washington State
Donovan Peoples-Jones Michigan
Malcolm Perry Navy
Michael Pittman USC
James Proche SMU
Jalen Reagor TCU
Joe reed Virginia
Kendrick Rogers Texas A,amp;M
Henry Ruggs III Alabama
Laviska Shenault Jr. Colorado
Darrell Stewart Michigan state
Freddie Swain Florida
Jeff Thomas Miami
Ben Victor Ohio State
Quez Watkins Miss from the south
Cody white Michigan state

Tight ends

TEA college
Devin Asiasi UCLA
Jacob Breeland Oregon
Harrison Bryant Florida Atlantic
Hunter Bryant Washington
Josiah Deguara Cincinnati
Brycen Hopkins Purdue
Dalton keene Virginia Tech
Cole Kmet Notre Dame
Sean McKeon Michigan
Thaddeus Moss LSU
C.J. O & # 39; Grady Arkansas
Albert Okwuegbunam Missouri
Colby Parkinson Stanford
Jared Pinkney Vanderbilt
Stephen Sullivan LSU
Charlie Taumoepeau Portland State
Adam Trautman Dayton
Mitchell Wilcox South Florida
Charlie Woerner Georgia
Dom Wood-Anderson Tennessee

Offensive linemen

OL college
Trey Adams Washington
Hakeem Adeniji Kansas
Tremayne Anchrum Clemson
Ben Bartch San Juan (Minn.)
Mekhi Becton Louisville
Tyler Biadasz Wisconsin
Ben Bredeson Michigan
Cohl Cabral Arizona state
Saahdiq Charles LSU
Cameron clark Charlotte
Ezra Cleveland Boise state
Trystan Colon-Castillo Missouri
Lloyd Cushenberry LSU
Jack driscoll Brown
Yasir Durant Missouri
Jake Hanson Oregon
Nick harris Washington
Charlie Heck UNC
Matt Hennessy temple
Justin Herron Wake forest
Robert Hunt Louisiana-Lafayette
Keith Ismael San Diego State
Iwuagwu twine TCU
Austin Jackson USC
Jonah Jackson Ohio State
Joshua Jones Houston
Solomon Kindley Georgia
Shane lemieux Oregon
Damien Lewis LSU
Colton McKivitz West Virginia
John Molchon Boise state
Kyle murphy Rhode Island
Netane Muti Fresno State
Lucas Niang TCU
Mike Onwenu Michigan
Matt peart Connecticut
Phillips tire Mississippi State
Danny Pinter Ball status
Cesar Ruiz Michigan
Jon Runyan Michigan
John Simpson Clemson
Terence steele Texas Tech
Logan Stenberg Kentucky
Simon Stepaniak Indiana
Alex Taylor South Carolina State
Andrew Thomas Georgia
Calvin Throckmorton Oregon
Prince Tega Wanogho Brown
Darryl Williams Mississippi State
Jedrick Wills Alabama
Isaiah Wilson Georgia
Tristan Wirfs Iowa

Defensive linemen

DL college
McTelvin Agim Arkansas
Bradlee Anae Utah
Ross Blacklock TCU
Derrick Brown Brown
Josiah Coatney Mississippi
Kendall Coleman Syracuse
Darrion Daniels Nebraska
Marlon Davidson Brown
Carlos Davis Nebraska
Khalil Davis Nebraska
Raekwon Davis Alabama
Jordan Elliott Missouri
A.J. Epenesa Iowa
Leki Fotu Utah
Neville Gallimore Oklahoma
Jonathan Garvin Miami
Trevis Gipson Tulsa
Jonathan Greenard Florida
Yetur Gross-Matos Penn state
DaVon Hamilton Ohio State
LaDarius Hamilton North texas
Alex Highsmith Charlotte
Trevon Hill Miami
Benito jones Mississippi
Khalid Kareem Notre Dame
Javon Kinlaw South Carolina
Rashard Lawrence II LSU
James Lynch Baylor
Justin Madubuike Texas A,amp;M
Larrell Murchison State of north carolina
Julian Okwara Notre Dame
John Penisini Utah
Chauncey Rivers Mississippi State
Malcolm cockroach Texas
Alton Robinson Syracuse
Qaadir Sheppard Mississippi
James Smith-Williams State of north carolina
Jason Strowbridge UNC
Derrek Tuszka North Dakota State
Broderick washington Texas Tech
Kenny Willekes Michigan state
Raequan Williams Michigan state
Rob windsor Penn state
DJ. Wonnum South Carolina
Chase Young Ohio State
Jabari Zuniga Florida

Linebackers

LB college
Joe Bachie Michigan state
Markus Bailey Purdue
Zack Baun Wisconsin
Francis Bernard Utah
Daniel Bituli Tennessee
Shaun bradley temple
Jordan Brooks Texas Tech
Cameron Brown Penn state
K & # 39; Lavon Chaisson LSU
Nick coe Brown
Carter Coughlin Minnesota
Akeem Davis-Gaither Appalachian State
Michael Divinity LSU
Troy dye Oregon
Tipa Galeai Utah state
Cale Garrett Missouri
Willie Gay Jr. Mississippi State
Scoota harris Arkansas
Malik Harrison Ohio State
Khaleke Hudson Michigan
Anfernee Jennings Alabama
Clay Johnston Baylor
Azur Kamara Kansas
Terrell Lewis Alabama
Jordan Mack Virginia
Kamal Martin Minnesota
Kenneth Murray Oklahoma
Dante Olson Montana
Jacob Phillips LSU
Michael Pinckney Miami
Shaquille Quarterman Miami
Patrick Queen LSU
Chapelle Russell temple
Isaiah Simmons Clemson
Justin Strnad Wake forest
Darrell Taylor Tennessee
Davion taylor Colorado
Casey Toohill Stanford
Josh Uche Michigan
Mykal walker Fresno State
Curtis Weaver Boise state
Evan Weaver California
Logan wilson Wyoming
David Woodward Utah state

Defensive backs

DB college
Damon Arnette Ohio State
Grayland Arnold Baylor
They bring Bandy Miami
Essang Bassey Wake forest
Julian Blackmon Utah
Antoine Brooks Jr. Maryland
Myles Bryant Washington
Terrell Burgess Utah
Shyheim Carter Alabama
Jeremy Chinn Southern Illinois
Nevelle Clarke UCF
Rodney Clemons SMU
Brian Cole II Mississippi State
Kamren Curl Arkansas
Cameron Dantzler Mississippi State
Ashtyn Davis California
Javaris Davis Brown
Grant Delpit LSU
Trevon Diggs Alabama
Kyle dugger Lenoir-Rhyne
Jalen Elliott Notre Dame
Jordan Fuller Ohio State
Kristian Fulton LSU
Alohi Gilman Notre Dame
Jeff Gladney TCU
A.J. Green Oklahoma State
Javelin K. Guidry Utah
Bryce hall Virginia
Harrison Hand temple
Jaylinn Hawkins California
C.J. Henderson Florida
Lavert hill Michigan
Darnay Holmes UCLA
Noah Igbinoghene Brown
Dane jackson Pittsburgh
Lamar Jackson Nebraska
Jaylon Johnson Utah
Brandon Jones Texas
BoPete Keyes Tulane
Xavier McKinney Alabama
Josh Metellus Michigan
Chris Miller Baylor
Tanner Muse Clemson
Michael Ojemudia Iowa
Jeff Okudah Ohio State
James Pierre Florida Atlantic
Trojan Pride Notre Dame
J.R. Reed Georgia
John reid Penn state
Amik Robertson Louisiana Tech
Reggie Robinson II Tulsa
Stanford Samuels Florida State
Josiah Scott Michigan state
L & # 39; Jarius Sneed Louisiana Tech
Geno Stone Iowa
A.J. Terrell Clemson
Daniel Thomas Brown
Stantley Thomas-Oliver Florida International
Kindle Vildor Georgia Southern
K & # 39; Von Wallace Clemson
Antoine Winfield Jr. Minnesota

Specialists

Player Position college
Tyler bass K Georgia Southern
Rodrigo Blankenship K Georgia
Joseph Charlton P South Carolina
Blake ferguson LS LSU
Sterling Hofrichter P Syracuse
Braden mann P Texas A,amp;M
JJ Molson K UCLA
Alex Pechin P Bucknell
Arryn Siposs P Brown
Tommy Townsend P Florida
Michael Turk P Arizona state
Steven Wirtel LS Iowa State

NFL Combined Exercises

For now, the bench press remains in place as one of the usual workouts in the NFL Combine, which means that all players will go through the same seven general exercises: 40-yard board, bench press, vertical jump, jump spacious, three-cone exercise, 20-yard shuttle, 60-yard shuttle – in 2020.

However, what is new this year will be the changes in a handful of exercises specific to each position with the value of entertainment in mind. (Again, the league points to better television ratings). From Kalyn Kahler of Sports Illustrated:

"Approximately eight or nine specific position exercises have been eliminated from training and replaced with the same number of new exercises. The committee decided to add time to some existing exercises such as the glove and the W exercise of the defenders, so that the Workouts are more entertaining for fans tuning to the NFL Network broadcast …

"Some of the new exercises include a smoke route for quarterbacks and wide receivers. A smoke route is a short route, a one-step hitch that is popular in career pass option plays that are now an element. basic offenses of the NFL. The smoke route is generally used in the back of a run play as a rescue for the quarterback when the appearance of the race is not there. This exercise will also be timed, from the hands of the quarterback to the hands of the receiver. "

According to Kahler's report, there will also be new drills for closed wings and linemen, including an eight-step drill for linemen D.

NFL Combine records

Below are the best numbers for major NFL Combine events: 40-yard run, bench press, vertical jump, wide jump, three-cone drill, 20-yard shuttle and 60-yard shuttle, since 2006, or what the league calls "recent history.

The NFL does not maintain Combine records, so these marks are not official.

MORE: Complete NFL Combine Records

Bench press

  • Record holder: Stephen Paea, DT, 2011
  • Repetitions (225 pounds): 49

The five best since 2006:

Rank Player Representatives Pos. Year
one) Stephen Paea 49 DT 2011
two) Mitch Petrus Four. Five OL 2010
T3 Jeff Owens 44 DT 2010
T3 Dontari Poe 44 DT 2012
T5 Russell Bodine 42 C 2014
T5 Harrison Phillips 42 DT 2018
T5 Tank tyler 42 DL 2007

Vertical jump

  • Record holder: Chris Conley, WR, 2015 / Donald Washington, CB, 2009
  • Height: 45.0 "

The five best since 2006:

Rank Player Height Pos. Year
T1 Chris Conley 45.0 Wr 2015
T1 Donald Washington 45.0 CB 2009
3) Byron jones 44.5 CB 2015
T4 A.J. Jefferson 44.0 CB 2010
T4 Obi Melifonwu 44.0 S 2017
T4 John Thornhill 44.0 S 2019

Long jump

  • Record holder: Byron Jones, DB, 2015
  • Length: 12 & # 39; 3 "

The five best since 2006:

Rank Player Length Pos. Year
one) Byron jones 12 & # 39; 3 " CB 2015
T2 Obi Melifonwu 11 & # 39; 9 " S 2017
T2 Emanuel Hall 11 & # 39; 9 " Wr 2019
T2 John Thornhill 11 & # 39; 9 " S 2019
5) Miles Boykin 11 & # 39; 8 " Wr 2019

Three cones drill

  • Record holder: J.T. Thomas, CB, 2018
  • Time: 6.28 seconds

The five best since 2006:

Rank Player Time Pos. Year
one) Jordan Thomas 6.28 CB 2018
two) Jeffrey Maehl 6.42 Wr 2011
3) Buster Skrine 6.44 DB 2011
T4 Scott long 6.45 Wr 2010
T4 David Long 6.45 CB 2019

20 yard transport

  • Record holder: Jason Allen, CB, 2006 / Brandin Cooks, WR, 2014
  • Time: 3.81 seconds

The five best since 2006:

Rank Player Time Pos. Year
T1 Brandin Cooks 3.81 Wr 2014
T1 Jason Allen 3.81 CB 2006
3) Bobby McCain 3.82 CB 2015
4) B.W. Webb 3.84 CB 2013
T5 Justin Simmons 3.85 FS 2016
T5 Desmond Trufant 3.85 CB 2013

60 yard transport

  • Record holder: Shelton Gibson, WR, 2017
  • Time: 10.71 seconds

The five best since 2006:

Rank Player Time Pos. Year
one) Shelton Gibson 10.71 Wr 2017
T2 Brandin Cooks 10.72 Wr 2014
T2 Avonte Maddox 10.72 CB 2018
T4 Jamell Fleming 10.75 CB 2012
T4 Buster Skrine 10.75 DB 2011

