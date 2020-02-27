NFL Combine 2020 schedule, dates, training times, registrations, invitations and everything else to know

The calendar for the NFL Combine in 2020 has been adjusted to satisfy the perpetual thirst of the league by spectators and television ratings in primetime.

%MINIFYHTMLd535d192529202ad08aac58505881ebc11% %MINIFYHTMLd535d192529202ad08aac58505881ebc12%

The field training part of the NFL Draft Recruitment event had traditionally taken place during the mornings and early afternoons of Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday during the Combine week. In 2020, those workouts will begin at 4 p.m. ET and ends at 11 p.m. ET on the same days, with the exception of Sunday (2-7 p.m. ET). Now the spectators can see the young people run in tights while having dinner instead of having lunch.

As for the location of the 2020 NFL Combine, the exploration event will return to Indianapolis for 34th consecutive year. It is the only place where the NFL Combine has been held.

NFL MOCK DRAFT 2020:

Lions, dolphins pass to Tua Tagovailoa; Eagles, Raiders, Bills go for game creators

The exercises in the field mentioned above remain the center of attention, but keep in mind that the most important activities in the NFL Combine will take place away from the cameras. According to former NFL general manager and current Sporting News contributor Jeff Diamond, behind the scenes at Combine there will be "many conversations, legal and illegal according to NFL rules, between general managers with their contract / salary limit, boys often in tow; conversations with agents for free agents that will soon become free players and for players who have already signed but are destined to pay cuts or release There are also commercial conversations between teams that seek to move / acquire players or improve job positions. draft.

"While Combine's most important aspects for players are physical exams and interviews, GM's priorities are agent chats in hotel rooms, bars, restaurants, coffee shops, and Indianapolis airways … with more privacy necessary for illegal discussions about players from other teams that will soon reach the free agency market. "

With that as a backdrop, below is everything you need to know about the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, including TV schedule, player schedule, Combine's invitation list and the exercises you will be asked for that perform in the field at Lucas Oil Stadium.

MORE: Wonderlic's highest and lowest scores in NFL history

NFL Combine 2020 calendar, dates

The biggest change in the NFL Combine calendar for 2020 occurs in the start times of training in the field Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Now the action will extend to primetime.

NFL Network, the exclusive television channel for all the field exercises in Combine, will feature seven hours of training coverage on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. On Sunday, the network will show five hours of the last group (DB) drills. Host Rich Eisen and draft analyst / expert Daniel Jeremiah will present the NFL Network Combine coverage with additional comments from Charles Davis and others.

Below is the full TV schedule for training and drills in the field in the 2020 NFL Combine.

Time Group television channel 4-11 p.m. ET TE, QB, WR NFL Network

Time Group television channel 4-11 p.m. ET PK, ST, OL, RB NFL Network

Time Group television channel 4-11 p.m. ET DL, LB NFL Network

Time Group television channel 2-7 p.m. ET DB NFL Network

The field workouts shown on television, of course, are just the tip of the iceberg that is the Combine experience of an NFL prospect. For many players, the exercises are the least relevant part of the week.

The training of a given prospect in Combine occurs after having undergone guidance, interviews, measurements, a medical examination, more interviews, media obligations, more medical examinations, a position coach interview, psychological tests, a meeting of the NFLPA, more interviews, the press bank and more psychological tests. This is technically a job interview, after all.

Below is the full player calendar for the four groups in the 2020 NFL Combine, courtesy of NFLCombine.net.

NFL player calendar https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/66/a2/nfl-combine-schedule-021920_1hcw75p2bmvv51wc9b913gvg8q.png?t=1586937216,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



NFL Combine 2020 television channel, live broadcast

The coverage of the 2020 NFL Combine – specifically field workouts Thursday (4-11 pm ET), Friday (4-11 pm ET), Saturday (4-11 pm ET) and Sunday (2-7 pm ET) – will be air exclusively on the NFL network. No other television channel will show the live coverage of the NFL Combine.

However, those who do not get NFL Network on television, can stream the 2020 NFL Combine for free on mobile devices and tablets through the NFL application or the NFL Network application.

The connected devices that allow access to the NFL application and, therefore, to the 2020 NFL Combine are the following:

Amazon Fire TV

Apple TV

PS4

Xbox One

Roku

Android TV

NFL Combine 2020 invites

A total of 337 prospects were invited to the 2020 NFL Combine. The list of invitations was determined by the Combine Player Selection Committee, which is comprised of exploration service directors and members of various NFL player personnel departments.

How invitations are resolved, according to the Combine website: "All eligible players are reviewed and voted on by committee members. Every athlete who receives the necessary number of votes, per position, receives an invitation. While not it's a perfect science, the aim of the committee is to invite all the players that will be recruited in the next NFL Draft. "

Below are the 337 players who were invited to the 2020 NFL Combine, in alphabetical order and organized by position group.

Quarterbacks

QB college Kelly Bryant Missouri Joe burrow LSU Kevin Davidson Princeton Jacob Eason Washington Jake Fromm Georgia Anthony Gordon Washington State Justin Herbert Oregon Jalen hurts Oklahoma Brian Lewerke Michigan state Jordan Love Utah state Jake Luton Oregon State Cole McDonald Hawaii Steven Montez Colorado James Morgan Florida International Shea Patterson Michigan Nate stanley Iowa Tua Tagovailoa Alabama

Corridors

RB college Salvon Ahmed Washington Cam Akers Florida State Jet Anderson TCU Levant Bellamy Western michigan Eno Benjamin Arizona state Raymond Calais Louisiana-Lafayette DeeJay Dallas Miami AJ Dillon Boston College J.K. Dobbins Ohio State Rico Dowdle South Carolina Clyde Edwards-Helaire LSU Darrynton Evans Appalachian State JaMycal Hasty Baylor Brian Herrien Georgia Tony Jones Notre Dame Joshua Kelley UCLA Javon Leake Maryland Benny LeMay Charlotte Anthony McFarland Maryland Zack Moss Utah Sewo Olonilua TCU The & # 39; Mical Perine Florida Scottie Phillips Mississippi James Robinson Illinois State D & # 39; Andre Swift Georgia J.J. Taylor Arizona Jonathan Taylor Wisconsin Patrick Taylor Memphis Ke & # 39; Shawn Vaughn Vanderbilt Mike Warren Cincinnati

Wide receivers

Wr college Brandon Aiyuk Arizona state Omar Bayless Arkansas State Lynn Bowden Kentucky Tony Brown Colorado Lawrence Cager Georgia Marquez Callaway Tennessee Quintez Cephus Wisconsin Chase Claypool Notre Dame Tyrie Cleveland Florida Isaiah Coulter Rhode Island Gabriel Davis UCF Quartney Davis Texas A,amp;M Devin Duvernay Texas Bryan Edwards South Carolina Chris Finke Notre Dame Aaron Fuller Washington Antonio Gandy-Golden Freedom Antonio Gibson Memphis Stephen Guidry Mississippi State KJ Hamler Penn state Tee Higgins Clemson John hightower Boise state K.J. hill Ohio State Isaiah Hodgins Oregon State Trishton jackson Syracuse Justin Jefferson LSU Van Jefferson Florida Jauan Jennings Tennessee Jerry Jeudy Alabama Collin johnson Texas Juwan johnson Oregon Tyler johnson Minnesota CeeDee Lamb Oklahoma Kalija Lipscomb Vanderbilt Austin Mack Ohio State Denzel Mims Baylor Darnell Mooney Tulane K.J. Osborn Miami Aaron Parker Rhode Island Dezmon Patmon Washington State Donovan Peoples-Jones Michigan Malcolm Perry Navy Michael Pittman USC James Proche SMU Jalen Reagor TCU Joe reed Virginia Kendrick Rogers Texas A,amp;M Henry Ruggs III Alabama Laviska Shenault Jr. Colorado Darrell Stewart Michigan state Freddie Swain Florida Jeff Thomas Miami Ben Victor Ohio State Quez Watkins Miss from the south Cody white Michigan state

Tight ends

TEA college Devin Asiasi UCLA Jacob Breeland Oregon Harrison Bryant Florida Atlantic Hunter Bryant Washington Josiah Deguara Cincinnati Brycen Hopkins Purdue Dalton keene Virginia Tech Cole Kmet Notre Dame Sean McKeon Michigan Thaddeus Moss LSU C.J. O & # 39; Grady Arkansas Albert Okwuegbunam Missouri Colby Parkinson Stanford Jared Pinkney Vanderbilt Stephen Sullivan LSU Charlie Taumoepeau Portland State Adam Trautman Dayton Mitchell Wilcox South Florida Charlie Woerner Georgia Dom Wood-Anderson Tennessee

Offensive linemen

OL college Trey Adams Washington Hakeem Adeniji Kansas Tremayne Anchrum Clemson Ben Bartch San Juan (Minn.) Mekhi Becton Louisville Tyler Biadasz Wisconsin Ben Bredeson Michigan Cohl Cabral Arizona state Saahdiq Charles LSU Cameron clark Charlotte Ezra Cleveland Boise state Trystan Colon-Castillo Missouri Lloyd Cushenberry LSU Jack driscoll Brown Yasir Durant Missouri Jake Hanson Oregon Nick harris Washington Charlie Heck UNC Matt Hennessy temple Justin Herron Wake forest Robert Hunt Louisiana-Lafayette Keith Ismael San Diego State Iwuagwu twine TCU Austin Jackson USC Jonah Jackson Ohio State Joshua Jones Houston Solomon Kindley Georgia Shane lemieux Oregon Damien Lewis LSU Colton McKivitz West Virginia John Molchon Boise state Kyle murphy Rhode Island Netane Muti Fresno State Lucas Niang TCU Mike Onwenu Michigan Matt peart Connecticut Phillips tire Mississippi State Danny Pinter Ball status Cesar Ruiz Michigan Jon Runyan Michigan John Simpson Clemson Terence steele Texas Tech Logan Stenberg Kentucky Simon Stepaniak Indiana Alex Taylor South Carolina State Andrew Thomas Georgia Calvin Throckmorton Oregon Prince Tega Wanogho Brown Darryl Williams Mississippi State Jedrick Wills Alabama Isaiah Wilson Georgia Tristan Wirfs Iowa

Defensive linemen

DL college McTelvin Agim Arkansas Bradlee Anae Utah Ross Blacklock TCU Derrick Brown Brown Josiah Coatney Mississippi Kendall Coleman Syracuse Darrion Daniels Nebraska Marlon Davidson Brown Carlos Davis Nebraska Khalil Davis Nebraska Raekwon Davis Alabama Jordan Elliott Missouri A.J. Epenesa Iowa Leki Fotu Utah Neville Gallimore Oklahoma Jonathan Garvin Miami Trevis Gipson Tulsa Jonathan Greenard Florida Yetur Gross-Matos Penn state DaVon Hamilton Ohio State LaDarius Hamilton North texas Alex Highsmith Charlotte Trevon Hill Miami Benito jones Mississippi Khalid Kareem Notre Dame Javon Kinlaw South Carolina Rashard Lawrence II LSU James Lynch Baylor Justin Madubuike Texas A,amp;M Larrell Murchison State of north carolina Julian Okwara Notre Dame John Penisini Utah Chauncey Rivers Mississippi State Malcolm cockroach Texas Alton Robinson Syracuse Qaadir Sheppard Mississippi James Smith-Williams State of north carolina Jason Strowbridge UNC Derrek Tuszka North Dakota State Broderick washington Texas Tech Kenny Willekes Michigan state Raequan Williams Michigan state Rob windsor Penn state DJ. Wonnum South Carolina Chase Young Ohio State Jabari Zuniga Florida

Linebackers

LB college Joe Bachie Michigan state Markus Bailey Purdue Zack Baun Wisconsin Francis Bernard Utah Daniel Bituli Tennessee Shaun bradley temple Jordan Brooks Texas Tech Cameron Brown Penn state K & # 39; Lavon Chaisson LSU Nick coe Brown Carter Coughlin Minnesota Akeem Davis-Gaither Appalachian State Michael Divinity LSU Troy dye Oregon Tipa Galeai Utah state Cale Garrett Missouri Willie Gay Jr. Mississippi State Scoota harris Arkansas Malik Harrison Ohio State Khaleke Hudson Michigan Anfernee Jennings Alabama Clay Johnston Baylor Azur Kamara Kansas Terrell Lewis Alabama Jordan Mack Virginia Kamal Martin Minnesota Kenneth Murray Oklahoma Dante Olson Montana Jacob Phillips LSU Michael Pinckney Miami Shaquille Quarterman Miami Patrick Queen LSU Chapelle Russell temple Isaiah Simmons Clemson Justin Strnad Wake forest Darrell Taylor Tennessee Davion taylor Colorado Casey Toohill Stanford Josh Uche Michigan Mykal walker Fresno State Curtis Weaver Boise state Evan Weaver California Logan wilson Wyoming David Woodward Utah state

Defensive backs

DB college Damon Arnette Ohio State Grayland Arnold Baylor They bring Bandy Miami Essang Bassey Wake forest Julian Blackmon Utah Antoine Brooks Jr. Maryland Myles Bryant Washington Terrell Burgess Utah Shyheim Carter Alabama Jeremy Chinn Southern Illinois Nevelle Clarke UCF Rodney Clemons SMU Brian Cole II Mississippi State Kamren Curl Arkansas Cameron Dantzler Mississippi State Ashtyn Davis California Javaris Davis Brown Grant Delpit LSU Trevon Diggs Alabama Kyle dugger Lenoir-Rhyne Jalen Elliott Notre Dame Jordan Fuller Ohio State Kristian Fulton LSU Alohi Gilman Notre Dame Jeff Gladney TCU A.J. Green Oklahoma State Javelin K. Guidry Utah Bryce hall Virginia Harrison Hand temple Jaylinn Hawkins California C.J. Henderson Florida Lavert hill Michigan Darnay Holmes UCLA Noah Igbinoghene Brown Dane jackson Pittsburgh Lamar Jackson Nebraska Jaylon Johnson Utah Brandon Jones Texas BoPete Keyes Tulane Xavier McKinney Alabama Josh Metellus Michigan Chris Miller Baylor Tanner Muse Clemson Michael Ojemudia Iowa Jeff Okudah Ohio State James Pierre Florida Atlantic Trojan Pride Notre Dame J.R. Reed Georgia John reid Penn state Amik Robertson Louisiana Tech Reggie Robinson II Tulsa Stanford Samuels Florida State Josiah Scott Michigan state L & # 39; Jarius Sneed Louisiana Tech Geno Stone Iowa A.J. Terrell Clemson Daniel Thomas Brown Stantley Thomas-Oliver Florida International Kindle Vildor Georgia Southern K & # 39; Von Wallace Clemson Antoine Winfield Jr. Minnesota

Specialists

Player Position college Tyler bass K Georgia Southern Rodrigo Blankenship K Georgia Joseph Charlton P South Carolina Blake ferguson LS LSU Sterling Hofrichter P Syracuse Braden mann P Texas A,amp;M JJ Molson K UCLA Alex Pechin P Bucknell Arryn Siposs P Brown Tommy Townsend P Florida Michael Turk P Arizona state Steven Wirtel LS Iowa State

NFL Combined Exercises

For now, the bench press remains in place as one of the usual workouts in the NFL Combine, which means that all players will go through the same seven general exercises: 40-yard board, bench press, vertical jump, jump spacious, three-cone exercise, 20-yard shuttle, 60-yard shuttle – in 2020.

However, what is new this year will be the changes in a handful of exercises specific to each position with the value of entertainment in mind. (Again, the league points to better television ratings). From Kalyn Kahler of Sports Illustrated:

"Approximately eight or nine specific position exercises have been eliminated from training and replaced with the same number of new exercises. The committee decided to add time to some existing exercises such as the glove and the W exercise of the defenders, so that the Workouts are more entertaining for fans tuning to the NFL Network broadcast … "Some of the new exercises include a smoke route for quarterbacks and wide receivers. A smoke route is a short route, a one-step hitch that is popular in career pass option plays that are now an element. basic offenses of the NFL. The smoke route is generally used in the back of a run play as a rescue for the quarterback when the appearance of the race is not there. This exercise will also be timed, from the hands of the quarterback to the hands of the receiver. "

According to Kahler's report, there will also be new drills for closed wings and linemen, including an eight-step drill for linemen D.

The scheduled drill "Figure 8,quot; will be a new addition for DL ​​in the NFL Scouting Combine. The prospects are to stay as close as possible to the hoop. There is an object on the ground to be grabbed while remaining in motion, which shows its flexion / flexibility. Here is an example: pic.twitter.com/ZxR7Lphejz – Jordan Reid (@JReidNFL) February 20, 2020

NFL Combine records

Below are the best numbers for major NFL Combine events: 40-yard run, bench press, vertical jump, wide jump, three-cone drill, 20-yard shuttle and 60-yard shuttle, since 2006, or what the league calls "recent history.

The NFL does not maintain Combine records, so these marks are not official.

MORE: Complete NFL Combine Records

Bench press

Record holder: Stephen Paea, DT, 2011

Stephen Paea, DT, 2011 Repetitions (225 pounds): 49

The five best since 2006:

Rank Player Representatives Pos. Year one) Stephen Paea 49 DT 2011 two) Mitch Petrus Four. Five OL 2010 T3 Jeff Owens 44 DT 2010 T3 Dontari Poe 44 DT 2012 T5 Russell Bodine 42 C 2014 T5 Harrison Phillips 42 DT 2018 T5 Tank tyler 42 DL 2007

Vertical jump

Record holder: Chris Conley, WR, 2015 / Donald Washington, CB, 2009

Chris Conley, WR, 2015 / Donald Washington, CB, 2009 Height: 45.0 "

The five best since 2006:

Rank Player Height Pos. Year T1 Chris Conley 45.0 Wr 2015 T1 Donald Washington 45.0 CB 2009 3) Byron jones 44.5 CB 2015 T4 A.J. Jefferson 44.0 CB 2010 T4 Obi Melifonwu 44.0 S 2017 T4 John Thornhill 44.0 S 2019

Long jump

Record holder: Byron Jones, DB, 2015

Byron Jones, DB, 2015 Length: 12 & # 39; 3 "

The five best since 2006:

Rank Player Length Pos. Year one) Byron jones 12 & # 39; 3 " CB 2015 T2 Obi Melifonwu 11 & # 39; 9 " S 2017 T2 Emanuel Hall 11 & # 39; 9 " Wr 2019 T2 John Thornhill 11 & # 39; 9 " S 2019 5) Miles Boykin 11 & # 39; 8 " Wr 2019

Three cones drill

Record holder: J.T. Thomas, CB, 2018

J.T. Thomas, CB, 2018 Time: 6.28 seconds

The five best since 2006:

Rank Player Time Pos. Year one) Jordan Thomas 6.28 CB 2018 two) Jeffrey Maehl 6.42 Wr 2011 3) Buster Skrine 6.44 DB 2011 T4 Scott long 6.45 Wr 2010 T4 David Long 6.45 CB 2019

20 yard transport

Record holder: Jason Allen, CB, 2006 / Brandin Cooks, WR, 2014

Jason Allen, CB, 2006 / Brandin Cooks, WR, 2014 Time: 3.81 seconds

The five best since 2006:

Rank Player Time Pos. Year T1 Brandin Cooks 3.81 Wr 2014 T1 Jason Allen 3.81 CB 2006 3) Bobby McCain 3.82 CB 2015 4) B.W. Webb 3.84 CB 2013 T5 Justin Simmons 3.85 FS 2016 T5 Desmond Trufant 3.85 CB 2013

60 yard transport

Record holder: Shelton Gibson, WR, 2017

Shelton Gibson, WR, 2017 Time: 10.71 seconds

The five best since 2006: