New survey reveals that people are afraid to buy Corona beer due to the outbreak of coronavirus

Luckily, the coronavirus has practically everyone in total panic mode! Health problems are definitely real, but maybe some people are shooting when it comes to a popular beer. It has been discovered that an increasing number of people are now afraid of buying Corona beer because they are afraid of contracting the deadly virus with a similar name.

According to @Newsweek, a new survey conducted by market research company YouGov revealed that people are now completely paranoid about buying or drinking Corona beer due to the growing fear of contracting the coronavirus.

YouGov surveyed US adults. UU. To find current negative or positive comments about the popular Corona beer and indicated the results with a "buzz score,quot;. At the beginning of the year, at the beginning of January, Corona beer had a high "score,quot; of 75. That has now dropped to a score of 51 at the end of February, although there is absolutely no connection between Corona beers and coronavirus

The results of the YouGov survey could have been influenced by Google's search algorithms, as Google trends revealed that "as of January 18th as of January 26th, searches for "corona beer virus,quot; increased by 2,300% worldwide. "

The magazine "Business Insider,quot; declared this as the reasoning:

"While the numbers are surprising, it’s important to keep in mind that Google’s search engine is programmed to automatically suggest searches based on popular terms. The booming searches for Corona beer and the virus could therefore be reinforced to itself ".

Maggie Bowman, senior communications director for Constellation Brands, the parent company of Corona beer, said this when asked if Corona's sales had declined:

“Corona sales continue to be strong. Erroneous information is shared that does not match consumer behavior. In general, our consumers understand that there is no link between the virus and our beer business. "

As with most things that are new and unknown, erroneous and panic information will occur. Then, please inform yourself properly.

Roommates, what do you think this?