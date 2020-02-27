New Delhi hit by the worst violence in decades: what you need to know | News

%MINIFYHTML38810b1a9f51fd7ecf7ac662391c478911% %MINIFYHTML38810b1a9f51fd7ecf7ac662391c478912%

New Delhi is recovering from the days of violence, described as some of the worst that the Indian capital has suffered in decades.

Dozens of people have died and more than 200 were injured since riots began on Sunday in areas largely populated by Muslims in northeast Delhi.

Plus:

%MINIFYHTML38810b1a9f51fd7ecf7ac662391c478913% %MINIFYHTML38810b1a9f51fd7ecf7ac662391c478914%

Protests against a new citizenship law, which critics describe as divisive, discriminatory and contrary to the country's secular constitution, broke out in December and people of all religions and minorities joined throughout India.

%MINIFYHTML38810b1a9f51fd7ecf7ac662391c478915% %MINIFYHTML38810b1a9f51fd7ecf7ac662391c478916%

The Hindu nationalist government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been criticized for not quelling violence this week, and opposition parties called for the resignation of those responsible for security breaches.

Here is what you need to know:

What started the violence?

The riots broke out after weeks of peaceful sitting in New Delhi against the new citizenship law, which opponents say discriminates against Muslims, were attacked by Hindu nationalist mobs.

Parts of the capital fell into violence on Sunday, after a politician from the leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) warned Muslims not to continue sitting or run the risk of facing the anger of BJP supporters.

For the next four days, Karawal Nagar, Seelampur, Maujpur, Bhajanpura, Vijay Park, Jafrabad, Chandbagh, Mustafabad and Yamuna Vihar, in northeast Delhi, witnessed pitched battles between Hindus and Muslims.

How deadly has it been?

So far, the violence claimed the lives of at least 37 people and left more than 200 injured. Both Hindus and Muslims have been victims, and it is said that many of the dead were killed by gunshot wounds.

In addition to street battles, there was also an immense destruction of public and private property over the course of four days, with homes, shops and burning mosques.

Journalists published social media incidents in which the crowds demanded that they reveal their religion, including one that was almost forced to drop their pants, a method used to identify Muslim men in previous episodes of community violence in the nation of Hindu majority

Before the last outbreak of violence in Delhi, local media reports recorded at least 30 deaths related to the anti-CAA protests for months, mainly in Uttar Pradesh, a northern state where a large Muslim population lives.

Police have faced accusations of looking the other way when Hindu mobs rampaged, killing people and damaging property, including mosques. The police and the government have denied the accusations.

How did the authorities react?

In neighborhoods in northeastern Delhi, police on Tuesday imposed a British colonial era law, called Section 144, which prohibits the gathering of more than four people across the state.

As the death toll increased, Sonia Gandhi, interim president of the main opposition party, Congress, criticized the federal and local government for being "silent spectators,quot; of the violence.

Gandhi called for the immediate resignation of Interior Minister Amit Shah, a fervent defender of citizenship law.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal, demanded that the federal government call the army after describing the situation as "alarming."

After three days of silence, Modi asked for calm and "peace and harmony,quot; to be restored.

"I appeal to my sisters and brothers in Delhi to maintain peace and brotherhood at all times. It is important that there be calm and restore normalcy as soon as possible," he wrote on Twitter.

What is the CAA law?

Adopted in December, the Indian Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) facilitates the path for non-Muslims from neighboring Muslim-majority nations to obtain citizenship.

Its objective is to grant citizenship to Hindus, persecuted, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jainists and "persecuted,quot; Christians, and not to Muslims, who arrived in India before December 31, 2014, from Bangladesh, Pakistan or Afghanistan.

Opponents believe that the law discriminates against Muslims and has deepened concerns that the Modi administration is undermining the secular traditions of India and imposing its Hindu nationalist agenda on the nation.

Since winning a second term last year, the Modi government revoked the partial autonomy of Kashmir, the only Muslim-majority state in India, and said it wants to carry out a national citizens' registry to eliminate the "infiltrators."

The BJP has denied prejudice against the more than 180 million Muslims in India.