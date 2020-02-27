NeNe Leakes poses with a Fendi outfit, but fans accuse her of "using,quot; too much Photoshop.

NeNe Leakes published some new photos in which he is wearing a piece of Fendi, and many fashion enthusiasts appreciated this outfit. Other followers, on the other hand, criticized NeNe and accused her of using too much Photoshop.

"See you,quot; NeNe subtitled one of his posts, and some who hated said they couldn't see the real NeNe because of the filters.

A fan told the RHOA star: & # 39; I'm a FENDI Freak … in such a good way too! & # 39; … I love that Poncho! & # 39; And another follower shaded NeNe and said: & # 39; See you through this photo of Photoshop. & # 39;

Someone else posted: we definitely definitely see all the haciendo people doing and acting as if they were innocent. Stay blessed, reserved and busy Baby. God has you. WE SEE ".

Many fans praised NeNe and showed her that they are here for her, offering her support.

A follower said: Ne Baby! I love seeing you on the show! You really are the best! Thank you for letting us all 👁 keep an eye on the good and the bad! #neneleakes, "and someone else posted this:" It looks good Fav Sag! Sending love from your New Orleans Pisces and Sag. "

Another of NeNe's fans said: "Yes, aunt! ❤️ I love how you are always simple but murderous & # 39 ;, while someone else said: & # 39; Nene, I saw you in the conversation the other day and that woman put that pillow on her, and she returned it to me, and you didn't put it back.

Another diehard fan said: & # 39; Yes, Miss NeNe Leakes, see you. I see that he has a kind and beautiful heart and a kind and loving spirit. Please stay strong and keep praying. Do not worry about these women. . & # 39;

Many followers showed NeNe love, and everyone expects her not to leave RHOA after all, otherwise they will stop looking.

Ad

NeNe recently celebrated his son's birthday and flooded his social media account with photos of the event.



Post views:

0 0