MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Darryl Morsell sold out triple the lead with 1.9 seconds left for No. 9 Maryland, crowning a return of a 16-point half-point deficit to beat Minnesota 74-73 on Wednesday night.

Jalen Smith had 16 points and 12 rebounds, including a rebound and a very high slam with 14.5 seconds remaining that led the Terrapins to 73-71. Gabe Kalscheur shortened the front of a free throw one and one with 12 seconds for the Gophers, who missed three free throws in the last 39 seconds. Then, the Terrapins pushed the ball to find Morsell, who had 13 points and nine rebounds, for the winner of the NBA rank.

Aaron Wiggins scored 16 points and Anthony Cowan Jr. had 10 points, nine assists and six rebounds for Maryland (23-5, 13-4), which maintained a two-game lead for first place in the Big Ten with three games per in front of .

Daniel Oturu had 28 points and 11 rebounds and Marcus Carr added 19 points and seven assists for Minnesota (13-14, 7-10), who saw his hope in the NCAA Tournament almost disappear with an unbearable third straight loss.

The Terrapins failed seven of eight shots in the final leg, until Smith's dive. With 12 of their first 13 attempts from the 3-point range missing, they lost up to 17 points in the first half and still 16 points with 15:55 to go to triple Kalscheur who did 54-38.

The Gophers, who hesitated late in their last two home fights against Iowa and Indiana, let another opponent return to the game with a shot drop and some unforced turnovers. Wiggins intercepted a pass through Carr's court and went elsewhere for a one-handed hit, leading Maryland into 66-62. That was the closest the Terrapins were from 6-4.

Oturu made two free throws to take the lead at 72-64 with 2:06 left, but Wiggins responded with a triple. Kalscheur committed a foul to Cowan, who made two dirty shots to take Maryland within 72-69 with 45 seconds left, and a rotation of the Minnesota court under heavy pressure gave the Terrapins a chance to tie.

Smith's triple rang on the edge and Kalscheur grabbed the rebound. He made one of two free throws and blocked Cowan's shot at the other end with 29 seconds remaining, apparently putting the Gophers in safe mode.

STRONG START

Upon entering the game with the worst percentage of field goals in the game Big Ten, and the second worst from the 3-point range, the Gophers had their outside shot in a slot from the opening tip. Carr threw a triple in the initial possession, and departed from there.

Ihnen, a lanky freshman from Germany who has recently achieved significant game time, made his first three 3-point attempts, the last of which, from the wing, put Minnesota 21-8.

After Maryland failed three times on the edge, Carr took the opposite path and found Jarvis Omersa in an alley that ignited the crowd, gave Minnesota a 23-12 lead and put Carr in a draw with Arrriel McDonald for the single season attendance mark of the program. Carr made the album a little later, with 182.

The Terrapins, meanwhile, were beside themselves. Coach Mark Turgeon received a technical foul for less than four minutes for discussing Smith's second foul. Cowan was also shattered, after he made a placement, he slammed into the prop under the basket and kicked a cameraman in frustration after his feet tangled in the rope.

COWAN RAY

Cowan, the senior shipowner who has become one of the best players in the country, began his 127th consecutive game to set the historical record for the program. Keith Booth passed (1993-97).

BIG TABLE

Maryland: Cowan had his second consecutive quiet game, with only 2 of 15 from the floor to fall to 3 of 19 in his last two competitions. Wiggins, the second-year escort, returned from the bench. He had 20 points in 7 of 15 shots at Ohio State on Sunday.

Minnesota: After being 11-0 in the last 5 1/2 minutes in a 58-55 loss to Iowa, with a 10-point lead in the first half in a 68-56 loss to Indiana and now this, The Gophers have not only ruined their season, but questioned the future of coach Richard Pitino. They have held the NCAA Tournament twice in their first six seasons.

UNTIL NEXT TIME

Maryland: Hosts No. 24 Michigan State on Saturday night. The Terrapins beat the Spartans 67-60 on the road on February 15. Maryland is 15-0 at home. The last time the team was undefeated at home was in the 2001-02 season, when the Terps won the national championship.

Minnesota: Play in Wisconsin on Sunday night. The Gophers beat the Badgers 70-52 at home on February 5. They are 2-8 on the road this season.

