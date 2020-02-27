More women file complaints against the mayor of San Bernardino – Up News Info Los Angeles

%MINIFYHTML099751e9253ee808a888a8929f38521911% %MINIFYHTML099751e9253ee808a888a8929f38521912%

"It's hard for me to wake up every day and know that I'm still in office," said Alissa Payne, a working mother who speaks against San Bernardino Mayor John Valdivia.

Valdivia has been called back to the table by another young woman who worked with him.

"I tried my best to ignore progress and unwanted physical contact," said Payne. "But when it came to light and he clearly offered to provide me with an apartment."

It was then that Payne said he realized that he was crossing the line of kindness and acting like a jerk. The working mother does a lot of volunteer work. She trains downtown softball, collects Christmas trees for families in distress and even coordinated a mobile shower to help the homeless in San Bernardino.

"I thought it could be part of that change," Payne said.

She said Valdivia noticed her actions and helped her become a voluntary commissioner of the city, but said she later hugged her tightly at the commissioners' dinner.

"I felt so cheap," he said.

Then he turned away from his volunteer role, but immediately after doing that, he said that someone reported on the mobile shower he had installed and closed it.

"If you are willing to do this to an unpaid employee, to someone in the community who wants to help, what else will you do with your power," he said.

Attorney Tristan Pelayes said he can prove a pattern of the mayor who takes advantage of at least six vulnerable young women, and that he kept his alleged victims in fear by having them sign confidentiality agreements.

"Everything a sexual predator will do, Mr. Valdivia did," Pelayes said.

The city of San Bernardino did not respond to a request for comment, but the mayor previously described women's claims as false and politically motivated.

"They are terrified of introducing themselves," Pelayes said of the women.

Pelayes said he has filed a couple of claims against the city that he said will eventually become lawsuits.