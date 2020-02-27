MnDOT will eliminate trees along the "death corridor,quot; to improve safety after fatal accidents – Up News Info

Minnesota Department of Transportation contractors will remove trees along Highway 12 between Hennepin County Road 6 and Delano next week. A security coalition has been working to find ways to make the road safer, because the number of fatal accidents in it has led some to refer to it as the "death row."

The removal of trees will allow sunlight to melt ice or snow on the road, and will also reduce the severity of crashes involving vehicles leaving the road.

While trees are being felled, motorists can see some roadside road closures during non-peak hours.

MnDOT says teams won't close their shoulders on the east side between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m., or on the west side between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.

The trees are state owned in Orono, Maple Plain and Independence. The teams will work between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. from Monday, March 2 to Friday, March 6.