Miranda Lambert reveals how she balances her celebrity and marriage life

Secret about her happy marriage to police officer Brendan McLoughlin, the singer of & # 39; Tin Man & # 39; He says he never let his celebrity status affect his relationship.

Miranda Lambert She never lets her celebrity status affect her marriage, and she thinks that is what has kept her relationship with her husband Brendan McLoughlin so strong.

While Miranda is one of the most famous country singers in the world, her other half is a New York policeman. But speaking with News.com.au, the 36-year-old woman explained that she has the ability to change her "normalcy" when she arrives home in Brendan, which has helped the couple maintain a happy marriage.

"He is very relaxed and calm, so he fell into this life so easily with me," Miranda smiled at her husband. "Besides, I'm really normal, and I think that's what keeps us happy. I have a very public job, but when I finish, I go home and don't let that get into our marriage."

The singer of "Tin Man" is currently on tour promoting her latest album Wildcard, which is full of "funny country songs" that Miranda is known for. And although the country music industry is perhaps best known for its melancholic melodies about life's difficulties, the dazzling blonde is eager to point out that you don't have to be sad to be able to write a good country song.

"It is possible to put yourself in a place to write sad songs; it is a good reminder that you can write when you are happy," he reflected. "Country music is basically based on sad songs, but it was definitely a more optimistic writing process for this album."