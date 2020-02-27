Miranda Lambert posts another shirtless picture of her husband by the pool, check it out!

%MINIFYHTML98d6bcf6ddb3e2b948938c9ad22f4e8d11% %MINIFYHTML98d6bcf6ddb3e2b948938c9ad22f4e8d12%

Another day, another opportunity for Miranda Lambert to show her man! The country singer turned to social networks to share a new photo of her husband Brendan McLoughlin shirtless and there is no doubt that fans were jealous and grateful for the visual appeal.

The singer and her burly police husband were in Palm Springs, California, a couple of days ago and she couldn't help documenting her vacation.

Miranda took a picture of Brendan, shirtless and by the pool, and he was sizzling under the warm rays of the sun!

The New York police officer was only wearing a colorful swimsuit and his best accessory: his smile!

Obviously, her toned and defined abs were on display for the enjoyment of Miranda and all her followers.

Indeed, he even mentioned it in his legend, writing: ‘For your visual pleasure this Tuesday night. I've never wanted a cupcake anymore! #mycupcake. "

The hashtag he used made it clear that he was not really referring to the real sweet candy but to his personal sweet candy since "cupcake,quot; seems to be his nickname for him.

As mentioned earlier, the shirtless publication was nothing new when it comes to Miranda.

The singer often shows her husband online and nobody is angry about it!

For example, last month he also shared a video of him in the kitchen, cooking without a shirt and could not believe he was still in such good shape after eating so much during the holidays.

‘Who looks like this after vacations in Texas? We ate a ton of $ hit from Tex Mex. THAN? "She wrote, obviously amazed by how good her husband looked.

Fans reacted quickly to the publication, thirsty about the piece taken.

One even joked that "Ohhhh, he would commit so many crimes around him."



