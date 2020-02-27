Minn. Budget of officials Forecast $ 1.5 billion surplus – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Minnesota budget officials say the projected state surplus is $ 1.513 billion, $ 181 million more than a November estimate.

On Thursday, Minnesota Management and Budget (MMB) published the February 2020 Budget and Economic Forecast, saying that the state's budget and economic outlook remain stable.

According to MMB, a small increase in the general fund's revenue forecast, as well as a similar size reduction in expense estimates, resulted in a projected surplus of $ 1.513 billion for the 2020-2021 fiscal year biennium.

“As in November, the economic outlook is stable, but a slowdown in the forecast is maintained. The small budgetary improvement continues in the next biennium and the structural balance is improved, but the budgetary challenges remain, ”MMB said in a statement.

Budget officials will present the forecast Thursday morning at the St. Paul Department of Revenue.

Republicans of the House of Representatives say the budget surplus should be used as a tax relief for taxpayers. They are also asking for the elimination of the "unfair tax,quot; on Social Security.

The members of the Democratic Chamber want to spend 500 million dollars of the surplus in more affordable daycare places and unique scholarships of $ 25,000 for a year of pre-kindergarten.

The discussion about what to do with the surplus is expected to dominate the legislative session.