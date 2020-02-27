The Milwaukee shooter has been identified as a 51-year-old African-American man, named Anthony Ferrill. MTO New has confirmed that Anthony was an employee of the MillerCoors and Molson Coors brewery who retired in just a few years.

But he is not going to retire. Police say Anthony entered his workplace yesterday and opened fire, killing 5 of his co-workers. Then, police say he turned the gun and killed himself.

The head of the Milwaukee Police Department, Alfonso Morales, told the media today that Anthony shot and killed his co-workers after a dispute at the plant.

Online reports say that Anthony was fired yesterday, after 21 years of employment at the company, a few years before his retirement date. It is not clear why he was fired or how his dismissal would have affected his pension.

But Anthony 21 years with MillerCoors was anything but ideal. Anthony believed he was being "racially abused,quot; by company people, according to a co-worker who spoke with a local newspaper.

Anthony was also having an ongoing dispute with one of his co-workers, a Caucasian man. It is not clear what the nature of his dispute was, or if he was racially motivated

The racial nature of this shooting has caused unbridled speculation on social networks. MTO News is investigating all allegations and hopes to add details to this report as more facts are known.

The five victims of the shooting were identified as: