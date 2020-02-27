Miley Cyrus shares the way NSFW makes Cody Simpson smile

Instagram / Cody Simpson
She's just being Miley!
On Wednesday, Miley Cyrus United Beau Cody Simpson in the recording studio … and things got a little NSFW.
After the Australian singer shared a series of candid snapshots of his recent improvisation session, where Cody can be seen with a smile while singing on the microphone, on Instagram, Miley joked about what happened behind the scenes with a blatant comment .
"Where is the screenshot of me showing my breasts while recording?" Wrote the singer of "Slide Away." "Tip: Smiling when you sing helps throw when the sound is happy! You're welcome for all of the above!"
Since they started dating in October 2019, the couple has been known for making their love known and packing PDA. For Halloween, Miley and Cody dressed up as rock icons Perri Lister Y Billy Idol—Complete with avant-garde wigs and tons of leather. After documenting how to dress in her costumes, Miley shared several photos of the duo closing her lips in a kissing session.
Despite rumors that their dizzying romance had ended around the holidays, Miley and Cody continue to show that their relationship remains strong. Before their recent trip to the recording studio, the couple had an adorable moment of twinning while they were together.
Wearing matching rectangular black sunglasses and great outfits effortlessly, they posed for a photo together in Miley's Instagram story. She captioned the add-on, "It always feels good after a trip to Herbergerzzz."
Rocking similar clothes is not the only way the couple has cemented their romance. Shortly after confirming that they were an article, Miley and Cody got rock and roll inspired tattoos together.
Staying on the subject, Miley had the image of a heart with a dagger stabbed in her arm. A banner on the tat says: "HEART ROCK N ROLL,quot;. For his part, Cody obtained an illustration of a skull and crossed bones inked in his chest.
And, to further declare his love for the "Mother & # 39; s Daughter,quot; singer, Cody even wrote a song for her. After they started dating, he released his song "Golden Thing,quot;, which serves as a tribute to Miley and her new romance.
Around the time of the song's debut, a source told E! News that Miley has become Cody's muse. "Cody is focused on his music and living a healthy lifestyle and really likes that," the source shared. "It feels good for Miley to be surrounded by her positive energy. They play music together and hang out in the studio … They've received a lot of attention making fun of the fans and they're having fun with that."
