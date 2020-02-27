Miley Cyrus shares the way NSFW makes Cody Simpson smile

She's just being Miley!

On Wednesday, Miley Cyrus United Beau Cody Simpson in the recording studio … and things got a little NSFW.

After the Australian singer shared a series of candid snapshots of his recent improvisation session, where Cody can be seen with a smile while singing on the microphone, on Instagram, Miley joked about what happened behind the scenes with a blatant comment .

"Where is the screenshot of me showing my breasts while recording?" Wrote the singer of "Slide Away." "Tip: Smiling when you sing helps throw when the sound is happy! You're welcome for all of the above!"

Since they started dating in October 2019, the couple has been known for making their love known and packing PDA. For Halloween, Miley and Cody dressed up as rock icons Perri Lister Y Billy Idol—Complete with avant-garde wigs and tons of leather. After documenting how to dress in her costumes, Miley shared several photos of the duo closing her lips in a kissing session.