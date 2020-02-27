Mikel Arteta: the departure of the Europa League from Arsenal hurts & # 39; big time & # 39; | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTMLbec0d7cc95bf85623ec2c9cf159759fe11% %MINIFYHTMLbec0d7cc95bf85623ec2c9cf159759fe12%





%MINIFYHTMLbec0d7cc95bf85623ec2c9cf159759fe13% %MINIFYHTMLbec0d7cc95bf85623ec2c9cf159759fe14%











1:33



Mikel Arteta reacts to Olympiakos that knocks down Arsenal of the Europa League saying that his team had enough opportunities to win the draw

Mikel Arteta reacts to Olympiakos that knocks down Arsenal of the Europa League saying that his team had enough opportunities to win the draw

%MINIFYHTMLbec0d7cc95bf85623ec2c9cf159759fe15% %MINIFYHTMLbec0d7cc95bf85623ec2c9cf159759fe16%

Mikel Arteta saw Arsenal suffer the late anguish of the Europa League against Olympiakos and said: "It hurts, big time."

The goal of Youssef El Arabi in the last minutes of overtime assured that it was the Greek side who advanced to the last 16 goals as a visitor after a 2-2 overall draw.

The Gunners struggled to get going and fell in a 2-1 defeat at night, although Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang thought he had done enough to send to Arsenal when he called minutes before (113) with an aerial kick, after the header from Pape Abou Cisse took the tie in an additional 30 minutes.

"It hurts, big time," Arteta said.

"We had high hopes for this competition. It was a great way to go to Europe and it is a very beautiful competition to try to win."

"I think we did a lot of positive things in the game. I think we created enough opportunities to win the game, but if you concede two pieces again in a tie like this, then you get into big trouble."

& # 39; Unacceptable … we have to improve & # 39;

Arsenal was defeated in the 119th minute by Olympiakos

Gunner goalkeeper Bernd Leno conceded a cheap corner from which visitors passed the ball before El Arabi returned the center of Giorgos Masouras beyond the German.

On whether Leno could have done more, Arteta said: "Yes, obviously I could have thrown him out, but there is another situation to defend.

"Not only is it the first phase, but it is the second phase of that corner that we grant and the player intervenes and touches the ball in the six-yard area, which is unacceptable."

"It's something we have to improve on."

Arteta faces a great challenge after a dramatic exit

Oliver Yew's analysis of Sky Sports:

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang reacts after missing an opportunity against Olympiakos

The pain of this departure from the Europa League will require a lot for Arsenal and Arteta.

This competition was a great opportunity for cutlery and a route to the Champions League, but all that disappeared in dramatic circumstances when Olympiakos secured a place in the last 16 at the expense of the Gunners.

A positive atmosphere began to be created around the Emirates Stadium when Arteta led his team to an undefeated start in 2020. They had just had three victories in a week and everything was starting to look better, but now, the Spaniard faces the biggest challenge of his short managerial career while trying to lift his players after that heartbreaking exit.

The FA Cup remains to be played and, although it is an external opportunity, they can still finish in the top four of the Premier League to qualify for the Champions League. Arteta must now find a way to brighten the mood at the Arsenal camp, and quickly, because if he doesn't, all his good initial work at the Emirates Stadium will fall apart.

It's a great test for Arteta and his coaching staff, and he knows it. "I am the first, I have to lift them, it is my job," he said. "That's the first thing I have to do. First of all, we have to digest it because tonight is very, very painful."

However, it is a challenge they must overcome, starting against Portsmouth in the FA Cup on Monday, otherwise their season will end very quickly.