Mike Tyson threatens to knock out Michael Blackson for offering to impregnate his daughter

The retired boxing champion was furious with the Ghanaian actor / comedian for making vulgar comments about his daughter and offered to marry her because of some false news.

Mike Tyson left in Michael Blackson. The former boxing champion was less than impressed when the Ghanaian actor / comedian, real name Kwabena Koti Kesie, sent the retired athlete DM offering to marry his daughter and give him grandchildren.

Apparently, Blackson read somewhere on the Internet that it was rumored that Tyson was offering $ 10 million to any man willing to marry his plus size daughter. "Where is it? I'll tear it apart," Blackson made a rude comment in his legend while sharing the blog post. He added: "[I] then I'll go shopping and she's a little cute."

The 47-year-old actor did not stop there. He wrote to Tyson asking, "If this is true, I think I'm finally ready to sit down. I knew I had been dipping a few bunnies of snow and Asian persuasion, but I'm ready for your beautiful queen."

He continued: "I am ready to give you some grandchildren who will have the complexion of Tyson Bedfordpf knowledge Cicely TysonTalk like you Mike Tyson and I hope it's not like Tyson fury. I don't really care about money, but I will take it. Waiting for news from your father-in-law, sir. "

Tyson was understandably furious with Blackson since no father would want to hear a man making such vulgar comments about his daughter. Tyson said the headline was fake and warned Blackson: "Listen, little black, shit, this is not real and as soon as I find the person who started that meme, I'm going to hit them." outside, so make sure you haven't burned a cockroach with a crappy look. "

The former boxer added: "My daughter is happily in a relationship with a nice man, so she is not interested in a hot dog like you. The next time you do my podcast, I'm going to take off your black, it could take a year because you black as f ** k ".

He concluded by threatening to expel Blackson from the country, "Gtfo mi dm before I take you out of your black and deported you to a lizard geico who looks like b *** h".

Blackson replied: "Omg, what did I get into? Tyson, I'm sorry, please don't hit me, I'm just a beech neega."

The actor posted his exchange with the boxer on his Instagram and soon went viral. Rappers Snoop Dogg Y Ghostface Killah He laughed at him in the comments section. "The true housewives of Atlanta"star Kandi Burruss He wrote, "I can't believe you were DM of that man who is a bull ** t! [laughs] You're crazy!"