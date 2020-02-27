Mike Pence, who allowed an HIV outbreak in Indiana, will lead the US coronavirus response. UU.

Vice President Mike Pence will take over the US response to the new coronavirus, President Donald Trump announced today. "Mike is not a czar," Trump said. "I don't see Mike as a czar."

Pence is not an expert in public health either. Instead, as governor of Indiana, he dramatically reduced public health spending and delayed the introduction of needle exchanges, which led to the worst outbreak of HIV in the state. He assumes the post of Secretary of Health and Human Services, Alex Azar, who has been at the head of the White House coronavirus working group since early January.

Yale epidemiologist Gregg Gonsalves, who conducted research linking the HIV outbreak in Indiana with Pence's policies, tweeted that the decision "speaks of a lack of seriousness on the part of the White House."

Oh my God. He is putting @VP Mike Pence in charge of #coronavirususa. This is a man who totally failed the HIV outbreak in Indiana. This is not a good idea and speaks of a lack of seriousness on the part of the @White House. – Gregg Gonsalves (@gregggonsalves) February 26, 2020

Pence also has a history of minimizing the link between smoking and lung cancer, writing in a 2000 opinion article that "despite the hysteria of the political class and the media, smoking does not kill."

There are currently 15 people in the USA. UU. Identified by the public health system that have confirmed cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus. There are 45 additional cases in people who were repatriated to the US. UU. From the Diamond Princess cruise and from Wuhan, China, where the virus originated and remained in quarantine.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says there will probably be more cases of COVID-19 in the US. UU., And people should prepare for disruptions in everyday life if it begins to spread more widely.