Michigan to pay $ 80 million in lawsuit for teen abuse in prison – Up News Info Detroit

DETROIT (AP) – The state of Michigan agreed to pay $ 80 million to settle a class action lawsuit on behalf of male teenagers who said they had been sexually assaulted in prison while they were staying with adults, authorities said Thursday.

The agreement closes years of litigation. The lawsuit accused the Corrections Department of not having avoided the assaults, especially the abuse that was "open and obvious."

The department had denied the accusations and aggressively fought the lawsuit appealing key rulings. He said he could not corroborate the accusations.

But Attorney General Dana Nessel said the agreement "allows us to move forward and brings a closure for inmates."

It is not clear how many people could get a part of the agreement, although the state said the lawsuit was filed on behalf of more than 1,300.

"I think prisoners have the right to be treated with respect and basic human dignity," Nessel said. "I know that the MDOC has made significant progress under the leadership of Director Washington and that the last seven years of litigation do not reflect the values ​​of her administration or the current reality of life within the Michigan penitentiary system."

He was referring to Heidi Washington, who became director of prisons after the lawsuit was filed.

Michigan male adolescents under 18 are no longer accommodated with adults and are assigned to a prison in Lapeer. Teen girls are kept separate from women in a prison near Ypsilanti.

In 2009, the state agreed to pay $ 100 million to hundreds of prisoners who said they were attacked or harassed by male guards.

