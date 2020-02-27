Michigan lawmaker will visit the White House, deliver letter asking for clemency for Kwame Kilpatrick – Up News Info Detroit

Home Local News Michigan lawmaker will visit the White House, deliver letter asking for clemency...

MICHIGAN (DETROIT Up News Info) – State representative Sherry Gay-Dagnogo joins the impulse of former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick for clemency.

Dagnogo will attend a Black History Month event on Thursday at the White House and plans to deliver his letter about Kilpatrick to President Donald Trump.

The letter is signed by elected officials, several Detroit committee members and ecumenical leaders.

Gay-Dagnogo currently serves the eighth district of Michigan, which includes parts of Detroit.

Kilpatrick is currently serving a 28-year sentence, resulting from a public corruption conviction in 2013.

