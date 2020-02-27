Michael Smith gets the final of nine darts in the Premier League in Dublin | Darts news

%MINIFYHTML6a9794eaa6aeace7249528581b314f8611% %MINIFYHTML6a9794eaa6aeace7249528581b314f8612%









%MINIFYHTML6a9794eaa6aeace7249528581b314f8613% %MINIFYHTML6a9794eaa6aeace7249528581b314f8614%







1:07



Michael Smith hit the first nine darts Premier League since Adrian Lewis in 2017

Michael Smith hit the first nine darts Premier League since Adrian Lewis in 2017

Michael Smith got the first final of nine darts in the Premier League for three years during his victory against Daryl Gurney in Dublin.

%MINIFYHTML6a9794eaa6aeace7249528581b314f8615% %MINIFYHTML6a9794eaa6aeace7249528581b314f8616%

The moment in the story of & # 39; Bully Boy & # 39; He arrived in the fourth stage of his 7-5 victory against the Northern Irishman Gurney on Thursday night.

After two 180, the pitcher of St. Helens sank T20, T19 and D12 to land the holy grail of darts in front of 9,000 fans in a 3Arena with sold out tickets.

Premier League – Nine-Dart ends Year Match Event venue 2006 Raymond van Barneveld vs Peter Manley BIC, Bournemouth 2010 Raymond van Barneveld vs Terry Jenkins AECC, Aberdeen 2010 Phil Taylor x2 vs James Wade Wembley Arena – final 2012 Phil Taylor vs Kevin Painter AECC, Aberdeen 2012 Simon Whitlock vs Andy Hamilton The O2, London – semifinals 2016 Adrian Lewis vs James Wade The SSE Arena, Belfast 2017 Adrian Lewis vs Raymond van Barneveld Echo Arena, Liverpool

He was the first nine Premier League pitcher since Adrian Lewis in 2017 and the ninth in the history of the competition.

Night five, March 5: Westpoint, Exeter Rob cross vs Daryl Gurney Gerwyn Price vs Glen Durrant Nathan Aspinall vs Peter Wright Gary Anderson vs Luke Humphries Michael Smith vs Michael van Gerwen

View daily Darts news at skysports.com/darts, our mobile app and our Twitter account @skysportsdarts.

Premier League darts live Live

Premier League coverage continues on Thursday, March 5 from Westpoint, Exeter at 7 p.m. Sky Sports Action and Sky Sports Mix with Gary Anderson facing & # 39; Cool Hand & # 39; Luke Humphries Don't forget that the Premier League is open every Thursday until the Play-Offs in London on May 21.