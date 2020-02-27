Home Sports Michael Smith gets the final of nine darts in the Premier League...

Michael Smith gets the final of nine darts in the Premier League in Dublin | Darts news

Michael Smith got the first final of nine darts in the Premier League for three years during his victory against Daryl Gurney in Dublin.

The moment in the story of & # 39; Bully Boy & # 39; He arrived in the fourth stage of his 7-5 victory against the Northern Irishman Gurney on Thursday night.

After two 180, the pitcher of St. Helens sank T20, T19 and D12 to land the holy grail of darts in front of 9,000 fans in a 3Arena with sold out tickets.

Premier League – Nine-Dart ends

Year Match Event venue
2006 Raymond van Barneveld vs Peter Manley BIC, Bournemouth
2010 Raymond van Barneveld vs Terry Jenkins AECC, Aberdeen
2010 Phil Taylor x2 vs James Wade Wembley Arena – final
2012 Phil Taylor vs Kevin Painter AECC, Aberdeen
2012 Simon Whitlock vs Andy Hamilton The O2, London – semifinals
2016 Adrian Lewis vs James Wade The SSE Arena, Belfast
2017 Adrian Lewis vs Raymond van Barneveld Echo Arena, Liverpool

He was the first nine Premier League pitcher since Adrian Lewis in 2017 and the ninth in the history of the competition.

Night five, March 5: Westpoint, Exeter

Rob cross vs Daryl Gurney
Gerwyn Price vs Glen Durrant
Nathan Aspinall vs Peter Wright
Gary Anderson vs Luke Humphries
Michael Smith vs Michael van Gerwen

View daily Darts news at skysports.com/darts, our mobile app and our Twitter account @skysportsdarts.

Premier League darts live

March 5, 2020, 7:00 pm

Live

Premier League coverage continues on Thursday, March 5 from Westpoint, Exeter at 7 p.m. Sky Sports Action and Sky Sports Mix with Gary Anderson facing & # 39; Cool Hand & # 39; Luke Humphries Don't forget that the Premier League is open every Thursday until the Play-Offs in London on May 21.

©