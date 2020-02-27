Michael Smith gets the final of nine darts in the Premier League in Dublin | Darts news

Last update: 27/02/20 9:36 pm
Michael Smith got the first final of nine darts in the Premier League for three years during his victory against Daryl Gurney in Dublin.
The moment in the story of & # 39; Bully Boy & # 39; He arrived in the fourth stage of his 7-5 victory against the Northern Irishman Gurney on Thursday night.
After two 180, the pitcher of St. Helens sank T20, T19 and D12 to land the holy grail of darts in front of 9,000 fans in a 3Arena with sold out tickets.
Premier League – Nine-Dart ends
|Year
|Match
|Event venue
|2006
|Raymond van Barneveld vs Peter Manley
|BIC, Bournemouth
|2010
|Raymond van Barneveld vs Terry Jenkins
|AECC, Aberdeen
|2010
|Phil Taylor x2 vs James Wade
|Wembley Arena – final
|2012
|Phil Taylor vs Kevin Painter
|AECC, Aberdeen
|2012
|Simon Whitlock vs Andy Hamilton
|The O2, London – semifinals
|2016
|Adrian Lewis vs James Wade
|The SSE Arena, Belfast
|2017
|Adrian Lewis vs Raymond van Barneveld
|Echo Arena, Liverpool
He was the first nine Premier League pitcher since Adrian Lewis in 2017 and the ninth in the history of the competition.
Night five, March 5: Westpoint, Exeter
|Rob cross
|vs
|Daryl Gurney
|Gerwyn Price
|vs
|Glen Durrant
|Nathan Aspinall
|vs
|Peter Wright
|Gary Anderson
|vs
|Luke Humphries
|Michael Smith
|vs
|Michael van Gerwen
