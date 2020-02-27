Members of the UT Dallas chess team play blindfolded as they prepare for the Final Four – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

RICHARDSON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – While the UT Dallas Chess Team prepares to head to the Four Chess Final in New York in April, two of the UTD players clashed with other students, staff and the public in a chess demonstration with their eyes bandaged on Wednesday.

A player was blindfolded so he could not see the chess board.

The second player told him the moves the opponent was making, and the blindfolded player told him the move he wanted to make to the other player.

While Joshua Ruiz, a great teacher, made a teammate tell him the movements of his opponents, it was up to Ruiz to imagine the board in his mind.

“It helps you calculate more deeply and accurately. It gets easier as you play more games, ”he said.

The UT Dallas chess team is one of the best in the nation year after year.

This year's trip to the Final Four of Chess marks the 17th time in 20 years that UT Dallas has earned a place in this tournament.

They say that playing with blindfolds helps them train for competition.