Megan Thee Stallion promises to complete the university degree in honor of the late grandmother

Rolling Stone Magazine

Sharing her determination to finish her course at Texas Southern University, the rapper of & # 39; Hot Girl Summer & # 39; reveals that he plans to open his own assisted living houses.

Up News Info –

Megan Thee Stallion She is determined to honor her late grandmother by completing her medical care administration degree.

The rapper lost his mother Holly, who also acted as his manager, and his grandmother last March (2019), but overcame the trauma of his loss by launching his mixtape "Fever" and his first hit, "Hot Girl Summer."

%MINIFYHTMLcec73494450035049acdf023fb0cfbf311% %MINIFYHTMLcec73494450035049acdf023fb0cfbf312%

Although she is now a rising star and is on the cover of the March issue of Rolling Stone, she says her grandfather determined her to finish her course at the University of South Texas and open her own assisted living houses.

"My grandmother would be very upset with me if I simply left university at this time," he tells the music magazine. "My mother would have said, & # 39; It doesn't matter & # 39; I have to get this title. I already started it, and I'm interested in what I'm doing because I want to open assisted living facilities in the city."

However, music stardom has not liked all of his teachers, one of whom had problems with his tour.

"I did an incomplete job in one of my classes because this lady, the teacher, really hated me because I told her I was about to go on tour," adds the musician, Megan Pete. "But we will not give up."

The 25-year-old transferred to her current university at Prairie View A&M University in Houston, where she got into trouble for making videos of her and two friends doing twerking on campus.

Explaining how she was taken to a meeting with officials, she adds: "They said:" Is this what you want to be known on campus? In my head, I thought, "Yes, we went on !? "

<br />

In exchange for their parents not being informed about their videos, the trio was asked to write additional research papers.