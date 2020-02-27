Meet the bachelor's singles Listen to your heart

The BachelorIt is not yet close to the cold, but there are already 23 more singles ready to find some love.

ABC has just published the names and photos of the cast of The Bachelor Presents: Listen to your heart, his spin-off focused on the musician who hopes to form some perfect duets.

%MINIFYHTML2beee3fc07584a652db1ce2b8832e7aa13% %MINIFYHTML2beee3fc07584a652db1ce2b8832e7aa14%

For six episodes, we will see 11 women and 12 men go out on dates and sing "familiar songs, both individually and as a couple,quot; while trying to make connections with each other through music or simply in the usual way.

%MINIFYHTML2beee3fc07584a652db1ce2b8832e7aa15% %MINIFYHTML2beee3fc07584a652db1ce2b8832e7aa16%

According to ABC, "eligible singles will meet and explore their relationships while living together and having dates that focus on music. Once couples engage with each other, it will be time to take their relationship to the next level. The harmony of the couples will be evaluated through musical challenges, including live performances judged by some of the most important names in the music business, and ultimately, couples whose performances reveal their love and mutual devotion will continue to have the opportunity to promote their relationships until there is only one couple left standing. "