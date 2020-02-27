McConnell and Gardner could learn some courage from my father's sacrifice in Columbine

%MINIFYHTMLe23a5dea13739be8033cf24b7ebed93211% %MINIFYHTMLe23a5dea13739be8033cf24b7ebed93212%

This week I think of a hero and two passersby.

The hero is my father, a coach and teacher who was shot dead 7,619 days ago in the massacre at Columbine High School. The spectators are the leader of the majority of the Senate, Mitch McConnell, and our own senator, Cory Gardner.

I am thinking about how my father did not die hidden or shrunk with fear. Instead, when he saw the shooters attack, he ran to the school from the parking lot security. He went straight to the cafeteria and jumped on the tables, shouting frantically at the children to leave. When the shooters arrived at the cafeteria, there was no one there, thanks to my dad.

Witnesses say my father was running towards the shooters when he was shot several times. Somehow, he managed to return and enter the science room where several students were hiding. The children began to heal their wounds, even using their shirts to help stop the bleeding. They called 911, who told them to stay and that someone would be there soon. But nobody arrived for hours. During that time, the children took out my dad's wallet and showed him pictures of me, my sisters, my mom and their grandchildren.

The first thing my father asked when the SWAT team finally arrived was if all the children went well. Knowing that my father was not going to make it, the SWAT team member lied and said yes. The following words from my father were also the last: "I want you to tell my daughters that I love them."

Coach Dave Sanders, my father, died four hours after he was shot, enduring so long because he didn't want to die in front of his students. He died four hours after saving the lives of hundreds of children. And he is the hero I am thinking about today, as I do every day.

I am thinking of Mitch McConnell for a very different reason: a year ago today, HR 8 – a bill that would require background checks on all arms sales – passed through the House of Representatives with bipartisan support and landed on its desk. He has remained there since then, intact because McConnell has refused to vote in the Senate. During that time, approximately 36,000 Americans have been killed by armed violence. Twice more than many have been injured. People have died in Dayton and El Paso, in cinemas and schools, in mass and alone. Still, Mitch McConnell lacks the courage to act.

I am thinking of Cory Gardner because it has also failed us. Our state legislature has already passed a background check law in Colorado, but weapons can easily be brought from neighboring states with weaker gun safety laws, so we need federal action. But Senator Gardner will not even answer questions about HR 8, nor does he deny blocking the legislation to strengthen the background check system in the past. He hasn't had a town hall in more than two years, leaving the people of Colorado without any mechanism to commit to him. And instead of listening to 93% of American voters who support background checks on all arms sales, Cory Gardner seems to be listening to the NRA, which gave it a rating & # 39; A & # 39; in his last elections, he has donated more money than all but a handful of other members of Congress, and, perhaps most notably, urged senators like him to oppose HR 8.

This should not be so difficult. Almost all gun owners –– 87% –– support background checks of all gun sales, and there is a good reason why: they keep guns out of the wrong hands. Twenty-one states already require background checks on all firearms sales, and expanded background checks are associated with a decrease in homicide, suicide and arms trafficking rates. Of the 170,000 sales that were blocked by pre-existing background check laws in 2017, 39% would have gone to convicted criminals. Simply put, background checks save lives, and a year ago this week, they could have become the country's law with H.R. 8.

That's why I write now, with my father in mind.

My father risked his life by encountering an active shooter situation, but Mitch McConnell will not even allow the Senate to cast a simple vote. My father shouted warnings from the top of a cafeteria table, but Cory Gardner did not even answer voter questions about gun safety. My father died to save hundreds of lives, but McConnell and Gardner have not raised a finger to pass common sense weapons laws that could save thousands.

Fortunately, this November, we have the opportunity to hold them accountable for their failure. Both Senator McConnell and Senator Gardner are ready for reelection, and as we approach election day, once again, I will think about my father's heroism and his total lack of it. Because McConnell and Gardner can block a vote in the Senate, but they can't stop us from voting.

Coni Sanders is a fellow survivor in the gun safety survivors network of Everytown for Gun. She lives in Colorado.

