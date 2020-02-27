Matthew George Witt sentenced to 22 years in prison for killing his mother and attacking his father in July 2019 – Up News Info

The Hennepin County Prosecutor's Office says that a Maple Grove man who killed his mother and attacked his father in July 2019 was sentenced to 22 years and 2 months in prison.

Matthew George Witt, 42, faced a charge of second-degree murder and another charge of attempted second-degree murder. In mid-January, he submitted a statement from Norgaard to the court, which means that he maintained that he did not remember the crime, but that the prosecution had sufficient evidence to convict him in a trial.

On July 24, 2019, police said they responded to a house in the 660 block of Eagle Lake Drive in Maple Grove after receiving reports from an unconscious person.

%MINIFYHTMLf129700b9a961e29011c5c47466dc30913% %MINIFYHTMLf129700b9a961e29011c5c47466dc30914%

According to the criminal complaint, Witt opened the door and told the officers: “Take me to jail. I did it. I did not kill them. They are alive I let them live. "I was covered in blood at that time.

%MINIFYHTMLf129700b9a961e29011c5c47466dc30915% %MINIFYHTMLf129700b9a961e29011c5c47466dc30916%

Inside the house, authorities found that George and Elizabeth Witt were seriously injured. Elizabeth Witt suffered severe head trauma and was not breathing, did not survive her injuries. George Witt had bruises and lacerations on his face, but he was aware.

Later, George told investigators that he believes his son had been using methamphetamine at the time of the attack. George Witt is now in stable condition, but suffered multiple facial fractures, a laceration that required staples and several facial contusions. He told police that his son is suffering from mental health problems and that he had used his hands to harm his parents.