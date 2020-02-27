Mark Cuban says "Good Opportunity,quot; Dallas Mavericks wins protest protest over loss to Atlanta Hawks – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Mark Cuban does not let the fact that he is the most fined individual in NBA history prevent him from saying what he thinks about arbitration at the end of his team's defeat against the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday night. Cuban expressed his disgust on Twitter after an involuntary whistle allowed Hawks center John Collins an easy shot on the edge to increase Atlanta's lead over the Dallas Mavericks to 111-107.

Just when you think the NBA arbitration cannot get worse, guess again. This is absurd – Mark Cuban (@mcuban) February 23, 2020

Then they call goal. They literally blew the whistle that it was a goal. There was a setback after the whistle. After the review, they said there was no goal, but counting the basket? What the hell is that ? That is NBA arbitration. – Mark Cuban (@mcuban) February 23, 2020

In a series of tweets, Cuban accused the NBA referees of being below average for 20 years and questioned the league continuing to hire former referees to serve in the arbitration. Suggest that someone with experience in administration might be more suitable for the task.

%MINIFYHTMLe8cd82bce3365f1d1ee9aca89ba07ec411% %MINIFYHTMLe8cd82bce3365f1d1ee9aca89ba07ec412%

The Mavericks then filed a petition against the end of the game on Sunday, citing an "incorrect application of the rules." The team suggests that the last 9.7 seconds to be played with the Hawks rose 109-111 in the protest.

Cuban doubled for his disapproval of the NBA arbitration and yesterday's decision on the NBA SiriusXM radio. He also said he thought there was a "good chance,quot; that the team won the protest and that the final seconds of the game be replayed. "Everyone assumes that there is no chance of you winning a protest, but I think we have a very good chance," said Cuban.

"We have a very good chance of winning this protest." @mcuban Unions @EvCoRadio Y @Mitch_Lawrence to discuss why his latest frustrations with arbitration in the NBA spilled on Twitter. #MFFL pic.twitter.com/fNL9gM2hP7 – Radio SiriusXM NBA (@SiriusXMNBA) February 25, 2020

"I think we tell them that if it did not have an impact on the playoff classification, we don't care if we repeat it or not, because it would not make sense," Cuban added. "But if it goes the way we expect, they will start the game from the remaining 9.5 seconds to go with a jump ball in the center of the court and the Mavs for two."

This is not the first time this season that a team has protested the end of a game due to arbitration. The Houston Rockets protested the end of their December 3 showdown against the San Antonio Spurs. If the Mavs won their protest, it would be surprising, in total there have been 35 protests in the history of the NBA and only three have been confirmed. The last one in 2007, when the Heat protested a game against the Hawks.

Currently, the Mavericks are 7th in the Western Conference with 35 wins and 23 losses and are 10 games from first place.