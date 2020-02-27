Maren Morris and Thomas Rhett dominate the nominations at the ACM 2020 Awards

%MINIFYHTML3024aae494bda4deb57b22ad7d3ed5b511% %MINIFYHTML3024aae494bda4deb57b22ad7d3ed5b512%

The next 55th annual Academy of Country Music Awards will be presented by one of the Keith Urban nominees at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Maren morris Y Thomas Rhett He leads the nominees for the 2020 Country Music Academy (ACM) Awards with five nominations each, combining their appearances and production credits.

Maren earned her five nominations in four categories, including Female Artist of the Year, Album of the Year for "GIRL", Musical Event of the Year for her participation in Miranda Lambert"He cheated and fell in love" and the Group of the year for his work with Tall women.

Meanwhile, Thomas was also nominated in four categories, including Artist of the Year, Male Artist of the Year, Album of the Year for "Center Point Road" and Video of the Year for "Remember You Young."

Maren will face Kelsea Ballerini, Miranda Lambert, Kacey MusgravesY Carrie Underwood for the female artist of the year, while Thomas has competition from Dierks Bentley, Luke combs, Chris StapletonY Keith Urban for the male artist of the year.

In another part of the list, pop star Justin Bieber He also got four impressive nominations for his Dan + Shay "10,000 Hours" collaboration, joining country stars Old domain Y Blake shelton who also succeeded in the short list.

Rapper Lil Nas X He was also nominated for his crossed success, "Old Town Road," with Billy Ray Cyrus, for the musical event of the year.

Women are represented in all major categories where they are eligible for the ACM 2020 Awards, including the Artist of the Year (Carrie Underwood) and the album of the year (Maren Morris and Miranda Lambert).

The awards have faced criticism in recent years for not including the country's leading female artists in the main categories, with last year's host Reba McEntire commenting on the past disparities, "It doesn't make me very happy because we have some very talented women who are working hard."

There were also twenty-five impressive artists and creators of the industry who received nominations for the first time, including country music singers. Lauren Alaina Y Ashley McBryde.

The nominations were announced on Thursday, February 27, 2020, with Keith Urban also named as the host of the ceremony, replacing Reba, who led last year's awards ceremony for the sixteenth time.

The 55th ACM Awards are held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on April 5.