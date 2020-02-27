Man Utd 5-0 Club Brugge

%MINIFYHTMLb6deb3293f62f61c6cd12728c88977a911% %MINIFYHTMLb6deb3293f62f61c6cd12728c88977a912%

Bruno Fernandes shined for Manchester United by beating Club Brugge 5-0 in their draw in the second leg of the last 32 games of the Europa League, winning 6-1 in total.

%MINIFYHTMLb6deb3293f62f61c6cd12728c88977a913% %MINIFYHTMLb6deb3293f62f61c6cd12728c88977a914%

Fernandes scored his second goal at United when he converted from the spot in the 27th minute, three minutes and 40 seconds after it was awarded, when Simon Deli extended his arm in a shot from Daniel James, with VAR intervening to confirm the decision .

%MINIFYHTMLb6deb3293f62f61c6cd12728c88977a915% %MINIFYHTMLb6deb3293f62f61c6cd12728c88977a916%

The Portugal international was also the starting point for the next two goals, with Odion Ighalo (34) scoring for the first time with a United shirt before Scott McTominay (41) made an effort at home in his first start since Boxing Day

It seemed that Bruges would see the second half without giving in, but two goals in the last 11 minutes complicated his misery. Both were also scored by Fred, returning home from a Jesse Lingard cut (82) before a second thunderous kick with the last kick of the game (90 + 3).

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's team has spent seven undefeated games in all competitions, with only Bruges scoring against them in the first leg during that race, and will discover their next opponents in the draw of the last 16 of the Europa League on Friday .

More to follow …