Malika Haqq reacts to the violent reaction to the plans of & # 39; & # 39; makeover & # 39; & # 39; post pregnancy

Malika Haqqclap your hands!

In a series of Instagram comments, the keeping up with the Kardashians Star closed followers questioning his post-pregnancy cosmetic surgery plans. The whole drama began when Malika posed for a photo with a famous plastic surgeon. Dr. Jason Diamond and said it was "completely reserved,quot; for a "makeover,quot; after giving birth.

Malika's post did not sit well with some fans, who criticized the 36-year-old woman for prioritizing her postpartum reaction before the baby arrived.

He quickly made things clear, writing: "These comments are fun! Dr. Diamond specializes in the face. He is so elitist that it would take you 4 months to get a (date) with him. Relax, I won't be getting a wash of face. Lol. "

Malika also responded to a comment with: "Lol, wait, who said they were going to operate on me? I don't need it. I've never had boos."