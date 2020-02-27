Malika Haqq reacts to the violent reaction to the plans of & # 39; & # 39; makeover & # 39; & # 39; post pregnancy

Malika Haqqclap your hands!
In a series of Instagram comments, the keeping up with the Kardashians Star closed followers questioning his post-pregnancy cosmetic surgery plans. The whole drama began when Malika posed for a photo with a famous plastic surgeon. Dr. Jason Diamond and said it was "completely reserved,quot; for a "makeover,quot; after giving birth.
Malika's post did not sit well with some fans, who criticized the 36-year-old woman for prioritizing her postpartum reaction before the baby arrived.
He quickly made things clear, writing: "These comments are fun! Dr. Diamond specializes in the face. He is so elitist that it would take you 4 months to get a (date) with him. Relax, I won't be getting a wash of face. Lol. "
Malika also responded to a comment with: "Lol, wait, who said they were going to operate on me? I don't need it. I've never had boos."
Malika's comments continued: "People love to reach a conclusion hahaha, my makeover does not require surgery, but each his own." Then he wrote: "Where did I say surgery? It didn't happen. There are (100) ways to improve and improve that don't require surgery."
"Relationships don't always work as we expect, but between love and friendship we have created a baby that will be here very soon," he wrote on Instagram. "I have been single for the last 8 months, but I am not alone. OT and I have seen all the doctors and above all we love our son together while we anticipate his arrival."
Malika added: "My priority in recent months has been to care for and protect my unborn child. Our baby would not be who he is without his father and I thank God for the spirit that grows within me. The only thing that matters is the parents of Baby Flores ".
Keep doing it, Malika!
keeping up with the Kardashians returns on Thursday, March 26 at 8 p.m., only at E!
