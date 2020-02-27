Malika Haqq is preparing for her post-pregnancy makeover

Malika Haqq seems ready to do some work. She told her fans that she is preparing for a post-pregnancy makeover.

While her fans praised her decision and showed her support, many enemies criticized her for promoting such movements and pressuring new moms to receive cosmetic interventions after their pregnancies.

It was also recently revealed that Wendy Williams came out in defense of Malika when many social media users criticized her for the plans mentioned above.

Wendy thinks it makes perfect sense to do it and believes that people are simply "jealous."

Look at his picture with the doctor he chose and that provoked so much hatred from some people:

‘I stopped by just to see my favorite @drjasondiamond and I am completely reserved for my post-pregnancy makeover. I can not wait! Malika captioned his post.

Someone said: ‘At least you are honest! The change of image of mom ready "and another follower made a hateful comment:" Really … if you can't accept the marks that come with having a baby, then you shouldn't be a mom. "

Someone else defended her and said: “ That has nothing to do with being a good mother hahaha … stop … just as people will judge you for having an epidural … for not breastfeeding … Everyone needs to leave people alone. & # 39;

A follower published this: ang Dang has the baby first. Why do women think they need to look amazing right after giving birth? Beyond me Vanity, I guess.

Another fan came out in Malika's defense: & # 39; girl, you don't understand hahaha, clearly you don't even know what you're doing, so kindly don't talk to me until you know what I know about these things, please, for you and another dude, don't talk about a topic you don't know anything about for someone who has studied and researched this exact topic for years. And I learned what he is doing in a matter of days, but you learn details and advice and the different ways that different doctors use over time. "

What do you think of Malika's plans?



