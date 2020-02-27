Mahathir of Malaysia says parliament will elect new prime minister | News

Malaysian interim leader Mahathir Mohamad said that parliament will elect a new prime minister next week after the collapse of the ruling alliance and that early elections will be called if the vote ends in a dead end.

Mahathir, who met with the king on Thursday, said the monarch could not find a candidate with a clear majority to lead the nation after consulting the 222 lawmakers in the last two days.

%MINIFYHTML12fa2ff5c015e3695124fc90f7ede8b911% %MINIFYHTML12fa2ff5c015e3695124fc90f7ede8b912%

As such, he said, the king decided that the lower house of parliament would vote on a new leader on March 2.

Plus:

"If the lower house fails to find a person with the majority, then we will have to go to early elections," Mahathir said at a press conference.

Political chaos after Mahathir of Malaysia resigns

A failed attempt by Mahathir's supporters to form a new government without his designated successor, Anwar Ibrahim, and Mahathir's surprising resignation on Monday broke the ruling alliance less than two years after he defeated a corrupt coalition he had led The country for 61 years. .

Both Mahathir and Anwar compete for the post of prime minister, renewing a political dispute that goes back more than 20 years.

"The king is obviously being very cautious. He decided not to give Anwar or Mahathir to form a government and let parliamentarians decide," said James Chin, head of the Institute of Asia at the University of Tasmania in Australia. "This means that the horse trade will continue all weekend until Monday morning."

Not responsible

Anwar was a deputy of Mahathir in the 1990s during the first period of Mahathir as prime minister, but was fired after a power struggle and then imprisoned on charges of sodomy and corruption that, according to him, were falsified. Anwar led a reform movement that helped build an incipient opposition, but was jailed for a second time for sodomy in 2014 to a degree that, he said, was aimed at killing his political career.

Mahathir, who retired in 2003 after 22 years in power, returned in 2016, fueled by anger over a significant corruption scandal involving a state investment fund. Mahathir and Anwar reconciled and forged an alliance that won the 2018 elections that marked the first change of government since Britain's independence in 1957.

But their relationship remained uncomfortable as Mahathir refused to establish a time frame to deliver power to Anwar.

Mahathir, the oldest leader in the world with 94 years, said Wednesday that he wanted to form a nonpartisan government if he was elected as prime minister for the third time. He said he had resigned to show that he was not crazy about power and why he did not want to work with the old corrupt government that overthrew in the 2018 polls.

But his unity government plan was rejected by the Anwar camp and other opposition parties, which said it would only create a "Mahathir government,quot; that was not accountable to the people and was unsustainable.

Anwar said lawmakers from the three remaining parties in his alliance had nominated him to be prime minister when he met with the king after Mahathir rejected his offer to restore his former government. Anwar camp controls 41 percent of parliamentary seats, 20 seats below a simple majority.

Mahathir also said Thursday that he had resigned his resignation as president of his Bersatu party.

Bersatu left the government alliance four days ago in an attempt to form a new government with several opposition parties. But it failed after Mahathir resigned in protest over the plan to work with the National Organization of United Malaysia (MMM NO), the party of the disgraced former Prime Minister Najib Razak who is being tried for corruption.

Mahathir reiterated on Thursday that he still cannot accept UMNO, but was willing to embrace UMNO members leaving the party. He said he will accept the result of Monday's vote and that the new elected leader can choose anyone as a member of the cabinet, referring to the unity government plan he proposed.

The political drama that developed over the weekend saw 37 legislators, led by Bersatu, abandoning the ruling alliance, depriving it of majority support. The king dissolved the cabinet but renamed Mahathir as interim leader.