"Made in China,quot; includes most of the US medicines. UU., According to an expert "It's a fuss,quot; – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

Will closed factories affect supplies?

The current global concern about the spread of the new coronavirus is shedding new light on a US vulnerability. UU. Largely overlooked, unrelated to the real disease: almost all drugs that save the life of the nation come in some way in China.

"It's an amazing thing: we give up control of our own pharmaceutical products in China," says Professor David Jacobson of the SMU Cox School of Business and an expert in China. “China controls almost 100% of the generic drugs that are prescribed in the United States. And now, if they can't do it, we don't have an alternative place. "

Professor Jacobson issued that silent warning in an interview with Up News Info 11 News last month. Now, much has changed as the virus spreads and panic takes over the world.

"We are worried about that," says pharmacist John Floyd of Preston Road Pharmacy in Dallas. "We haven't seen any shortages, yet. But it could happen … we just have to give it some time."

At this time, Floyd says that most of the clients' questions are about facial masks. They have already put a sign in the window that warns "we are out now and we cannot get them,quot;.

Beyond the rush for masks, local pharmacists say they are closely monitoring the closure of Chinese manufacturing and warn that the situation should be a wake-up call about the wisdom of outsourcing critical supplies, such as medicines.

"I hear them talk about buying medicines from Canada," says Donna Barsky, PharmD of Texas Star Pharmacy, "but they are buying Indian and Chinese medicines." It's not what it seems. We all get the same products from the same place, it's exactly how it is packaged: and everything comes from China. "

However, Dr. Barsky is more confident that some of her peers that manufacturers have prepared for possible supply chain disruptions and will have ample reserves.

However, the persistent concern is that nobody knows how long the outbreak will last and when these factories will reopen.

The pharmacist Floyd recommends that patients form a relationship with their local pharmacist so that a substitute can be used if a particular brand is not available.

"Your pharmacist will not misbehave," says Floyd.